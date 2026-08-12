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Retailers urged to prepare for new age-of-sale requirements for tobacco and vapes
The Local Government Association (LGA) is encouraging retailers to prepare for new measures under the Tobacco and Vapes Act with new government guidance.
New guidance from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) covers measures due to come into force on 29 October 2026 and 1 January 2027, including new age-of-sale requirements for tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, restrictions on free distribution, fixed penalty notices and a ban on vending machines selling tobacco and vaping products.
Councils have a key role in supporting local businesses to understand to the new requirements and their trading standards teams are responsible for enforcement, while also protecting children and young people from the harms associated with smoking and nicotine addiction.
The new DHSC guidance sets out:
- The age of sale for tobacco products, herbal smoking products, cigarette papers, vaping products and nicotine products, including restrictions on proxy purchasing.
- Age-of-sale notice requirements for tobacco retailers.
- Restrictions on the free distribution and substantial discounting of relevant products.
- Offences for which fixed penalty notices can be issued.
- The ban on vending machines selling relevant products and the exemption for mental health hospitals in England and Wales.
Councillor Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:
"Councils are committed to supporting efforts to create a smokefree generation and reduce the serious harms caused by tobacco use and nicotine addiction. The creation of a smokefree generation, preventing young people from ever starting to smoke, is one of the most effective ways to improve health outcomes and manage future pressure on our health and care services.
"These new measures coming into effect, represent an important milestone in the implementation of the Tobacco and Vapes Act and will help tackle the deep health inequalities caused by smoking. We encourage retailers to review the government guidance carefully and begin preparing now for the changes coming into force later this year and from January 2027.
"Local authority trading standards teams will continue to play a vital role in helping businesses understand their responsibilities and in ensuring the legislation is implemented effectively and consistently.
"The vast majority of retailers take their obligations seriously and already have robust age-verification procedures in place. Many of these changes build on those existing systems and will help further protect children and young people from accessing tobacco, vaping and nicotine products."
Notes to Editors
The LGA is encouraging councils to share the guidance with local retailers, businesses and relevant partners. Further stakeholder engagement events and webinars are expected to take place over the coming weeks to support implementation of the new measures.
Read the guidance in full:
- DHSC: Selling tobacco, herbal smoking products and cigarette papers: from 1 January 2027, tobacco retailers will have to display a notice reading: ‘It is illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009’.
- DHSC: Selling vaping and nicotine products: From 29 October 2026, it will be an offence for retailers, including online retailers, to sell any vaping product or nicotine product to anyone under the age of 18.
- DHSC: Tobacco, vaping and nicotine products: fixed penalty notices
- DHSC: Tobacco and vaping product vending machine ban
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