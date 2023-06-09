Scottish Government
|Printable version
Retained EU Law Bill “risk to devolution”
Scottish Parliament votes to withhold consent for amendments to Bill.
The UK Government is not respecting the Scottish Parliament and is undermining devolution, according to Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.
In a debate in the Scottish Parliament on the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, Mr Robertson highlighted Scottish Ministers were given less than eight working hours to consider amendments to a complex, far-reaching bill that will have major implications for welfare protections, environmental and food standards in Scotland, alongside the devolution settlement.
Mr Robertson said the fact the UK Government is pressing ahead with the amended Bill without properly seeking the agreement of the Scottish Government or Parliament demonstrates a willingness to pass laws in devolved policy areas without consent - against the principles of devolution.
Following the debate MSPs again voted to withhold the Scottish Parliament’s consent to the Bill.
Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:
“This continues an alarming pattern where the UK Government asks the Scottish Government and MSPs for permission to pass laws in devolved policy areas with no intention of acting on, or even listening to, the views of the Scottish Parliament.
“It is a further example of UK Ministers’ growing control over Scotland and demonstrates the UK Government will legislate in devolved matters whenever it wants.
“In this instance I received a letter from the UK Government on the afternoon of Friday 19 May seeking consent. Less than eight working hours later, on Monday 22 May, the Lords Bill Minister, Lord Callanan, said that the UK Government intended to proceed with the Bill without the consent of the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd.
“Clearly, any acknowledgement of due parliamentary process in respect of devolution is only for show.
“As well as the risk to devolution, the risks of divergence from the high standards the people – and businesses – of Scotland experienced and benefitted from when the UK was an EU member state, are a key concern and therefore this reckless bill should be withdrawn.”
Background
The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill puts at risk of revocation or reform thousands of pieces of EU legislation that were included in the UK statute book at the end of the Brexit transition period. Scottish Ministers have repeatedly highlighted their concerns that the Bill will weaken regulations protecting rights for pregnant women at work, environmental standards and requirements to label food for allergens.
Retained EU Law: letter to UK Government
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/retained-eu-law-bill-risk-to-devolution/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Planning for water scarcity09/06/2023 15:05:00
Call for responsible water use as resilience room meets.
NHS Scotland overseas recruitment08/06/2023 13:05:00
Health Boards across Scotland have hired an additional 800 nurses, midwives and allied health professionals from overseas, helped by £8 million of funding announced in October 2022.
Strengthening public confidence in policing07/06/2023 14:15:00
Legislation unveiled to improve complaint and conduct procedures.
Protecting Scotland’s peatlands will be key part of future rural policy07/06/2023 13:15:00
Rural Affairs Secretary re-affirms alignment to EU Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).
Transport Minister steps down06/06/2023 15:05:00
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart has tendered his resignation to the First Minister and stepped down from his ministerial post for health-related reasons.
Tenant Grant Fund monitoring report06/06/2023 13:05:00
A report on the overall spend of the Tenant Grant Fund from September 2021 to 31 March 2023.
SCDI Forum 2023: First Minister's speech - 5 June 202306/06/2023 10:05:00
Speech given by First Minister Humza Yousaf at the Royal Bank of Scotland Gogarburn Campus on Monday 5 June 2023.