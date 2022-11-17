Retained EU Law Bill should be ‘withdrawn completely’

Alternative amendments proposed if legislation goes ahead.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson has once again urged the UK Government to withdraw the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill in its entirety.

Mr Robertson said that should the UK Government press ahead with the Bill, the legislation should be amended to mitigate the most severe impacts of the Bill and to prevent divergence from the high standards and protections previously provided by EU law.

The Scottish Government recently published a list of amendments which include removing the proposed ‘sunsetting’ of over 2,400 pieces of law and taking away the proposed power of UK Ministers to act in areas of devolved policy without the consent of Scottish Ministers.

Details of the proposed amendments have been outlined in a letter from Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson to Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps. This follows the lodging of a Legislative Consent Memorandum recommending the Scottish Parliament withholds consent for the Bill.

Background

The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill seeks to revoke over 2,400 pieces of EU legislation that were included in the UK statute book at the end of the Brexit transition period. Scottish Ministers have repeatedly highlighted their concerns that the Bill puts standards at risk, including regulations protecting rights for pregnant women at work, environmental standards and requirements to label food for allergens.

