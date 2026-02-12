Scottish Government
Retaining top business talent
£35 million to help companies scale up and stay in Scotland.
New investment has been announced to help attract and retain high-growth life science companies in Scotland.
A £35 million Life Sciences Accommodation Programme from Scottish Enterprise will improve the availability of affordable premises to businesses in the sector as they commercialise and expand.
The package, which will launch later this year, delivers on a public sector commitment to help match supply and demand for laboratory space as the sector seeks to become a £25 billion industry by 2035.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes announced plans for the programme at the first Scottish Spinout Summit in Glasgow.
Taking place at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology and Innovation Centre, the summit focussed on driving the creation and growth of companies from its world-class research base.
The Deputy First Minister said:
“Building a thriving, growing economy means supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey - from the first spark of an idea through to growth and scale.
“Positioning Scotland as a globally competitive, innovation-led economy requires us to have the right people, skills and infrastructure.
“The Life Sciences Accommodation Programme is a bold commitment which demonstrates the public sector’s commitment to helping ensure next generation of business founders has every opportunity to not just to start in Scotland, but to expand, succeed and stay.”
Background
The Scottish Government has published Scotland’s first Spinout Report, setting out the Scottish Government’s ambition and focus for developing Scotland’s research and university spinouts as priority for the future economy. The delivery of the Scottish Spinout Summit and Spinout Report is a commitment of Scotland’s Innovation Strategy.
The package delivers on a public sector commitment made in the Scottish Government refreshed Life Sciences Strategy developed in partnership with industry to help match supply and demand for laboratory space.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/retaining-top-business-talent/
