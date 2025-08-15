Scottish Government
Rethink Dementia Marketing Campaign Evaluation – 2024/25
An overview of the Dementia campaign, which ran across September and into October 2024, including independent evaluation results.
Background
Dementia is a brain health condition which impacts at least 90,000 people across Scotland. Every person with dementia is unique and it affects people in many different ways, depending on the type of dementia they have, as well as personal factors such as their social situation.
The new Dementia Strategy for Scotland: Everyone’s Story launched on 31 May 2023. While the strategy recognises dementia is a life limiting illness, it also recognises that people can live well with the right support, even as the condition progresses. Therefore the vision is for Scotland to be a country where people living with dementia have their strengths recognised, their rights upheld, and where they, their families and care partners are supported to live an independent life, free from stigma and with person-centred treatment and care, when and where they need it.
This Strategy is being realised through an initial 2-year Delivery Plan, with its seven commitments on track to be delivered by 2026.
One of the key outcomes the strategy aims to achieve is that ‘Scottish society has increased awareness and changed perceptions of dementia, and people living with dementia’. While everyone’s experience of dementia is different, in the early/mid stages, many people can continue living fulfilling lives, with minor adjustments. But many are not given this opportunity, finding themselves cut-off from friends, family, and activities they enjoy. The stigma and resulting isolation can lead to loneliness and depression, which research shows can worsen symptoms and disease progression. A public facing anti-stigma campaign was identified as a key action.
In September 2024, the Scottish Government launched the ‘Rethink Dementia’ campaign in partnership with COSLA. The campaign aims to change the public’s perceptions of people living with dementia and reinforces the important role we all have in helping someone living with dementia stay well for longer, by helping them stay connected and socially active.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/rethink-dementia-marketing-campaign-evaluation-2024-25/
