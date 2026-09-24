Rethinking care through trauma-informed principles

Trauma is far more common than many people realise. Across care and support systems, unrecognised trauma often sits behind behaviours that services find difficult to respond to consistently, safely or effectively.

Every day, practitioners encounter individuals whose lives have been affected by trauma – often without recognising it. Experiences such as abuse, neglect, violence or sudden loss can have deep and lasting imprints, influencing how people think, feel and behave. The effects reach beyond mental health, impacting physical wellbeing, relationships, learning and engagement.

According to Mind, trauma can lead to flashbacks, panic attacks, dissociation, sleep problems, self-neglect, self-harm, substance misuse and suicidal thoughts. Importantly, these impacts may arise, not only from the traumatic event itself, but also from the coping strategies individuals adopt to survive. When systems fail to recognise this, responses can unintentionally escalate distress or reinforce cycles of harm.

Recognising this, a range of frameworks have been developed to embed trauma-informed practice into systems and services. One example is the BNSSG (Bristol, North Somerset, and South Gloucestershire) Trauma-Informed System Knowledge and Skills Framework which emphasises that trauma is not simply an individual issue, but a system-wide consideration that shapes how services are experienced and accessed.

What is trauma-informed practice?

Every interaction matters. Routine conversations, assessments and decisions can either support stability and trust or increase fear and disengagement. Imagine if every conversation, assessment or intervention were guided by compassion and an understanding of how trauma shapes lives. That vision is the foundation of trauma-informed practice.

Trauma-informed practice is not a single model – it is a whole-system approach that influences culture, leadership, policy and frontline practice. As outlined in the Government’s working definition, it involves understanding the profound and widespread impact of trauma with a focus on:

Awareness: Recognising how trauma manifests and its influence on development, wellbeing, and engagement with services.

Creating safe inclusive services: Designing culturally sensitive environments that foster trust, collaboration and empower individuals to make informed decisions.

Changing the lens: Asking ‘What is wrong with this person?’ to ‘What does this person need?’ to better promote recovery and resilience.

Preventing re-traumatisation: Identifying and reducing triggers within service processes that could cause individuals to relive traumatic experiences.

Importantly trauma-informed practice does not aim to replace trauma-specialist provision. Its purpose is to create accessible, responsive systems that reduce barriers to engagement.

Six key core principles underpin this approach: safety, trustworthiness, choice, collaboration, empowerment, and cultural consideration.

Why is trauma-informed practice critical?

The BNSSG framework describes trauma-informed practice as a ‘golden thread’ running through all services – providing a shared foundation for decision-making and service design. Trauma can have lifelong impacts and without this approach, responses may unintentionally escalate distress or reinforce cycles of harm. Embedding these principles strengthens relationships, improves life chances and builds consistent, equitable systems.

Trauma-informed practice is not confined to any sector; it offers a universal framework for compassionate, effective care and cultural change.

The importance of staff training and adoption

Embedding trauma-informed practice is not just about policy – it is about equipping the workforce to respond safely, compassionately and consistently. The BNSSG framework highlights that everyone in the workforce – be they volunteers, frontline practitioners, managers or strategic leaders – should be enabled to develop awareness of adversity and trauma and learn how to respond effectively.

Training underpins this cultural shift by establishing a shared language and common expectations, supporting services to respond in a coordinated way. Effective training helps by:

raising awareness of how adversity and trauma affect behaviour and engagement

developing practical skills to respond with empathy and avoid re-traumatisation

promoting consistency across teams and services

supporting staff wellbeing by strengthening confidence and professional resilience.

Becoming trauma-informed is a process – an ongoing organisational journey rather than a one-off intervention. Whole-system evolution is critical for meaningful implementation, requiring commitment at all levels. Active leadership is vital to embed trauma-informed principles, so they shape everyday actions as opposed to remaining abstract concepts.

By investing in workforce development and weaving knowledge into policies, procedures and practice, organisations lay the groundwork for lasting cultural change – creating equitable, compassionate, responsive and sustainable services that transform outcomes for system-wide change.

Learn more: our e-learning module

To help practitioners move from awareness to action, we’ve developed an interactive e-learning module: An Introduction to Trauma-Informed Practice. It covers:

core principles

practical strategies for implementation

real-life scenarios across care settings.

This module gives you the tools to apply trauma-informed principles in everyday practice.

CACHE Alumni members can also access a free taster module of the course. Get a feel for the course's bite-sized insights and practical approaches before committing to the full course for just £20.

Closing thought

Trauma-informed practice isn’t an optional extra – it is a foundation for safe, effective and compassionate care systems. By understanding trauma and embedding this understanding into how services operate, we can strengthen systems and improve outcomes for individuals and communities.

For organisations and practitioners looking to build this shared understanding in practice, accessible learning tools can support staff by raising an awareness of how trauma-informed principles confidently and consistently in everyday work.

This article was originally published in Aluminate, the exclusive magazine for CACHE Alumni members. If you're not yet a member, join for free to access expert insights, sector updates, and CPD opportunities that can support your career in education, early years, and care.