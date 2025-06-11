RUSI
|Printable version
Rethinking Whistleblowing in the Age of Global Sanctions
Whistleblowers could transform the UK’s sanctions enforcement regime, if the law catches up.
The economic, legal and trade restrictions imposed on Russia in the wake of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine represent arguably the most sweeping sanctions regime ever implemented. The UK has played a leading role in this international response, sanctioning over 2,000 individuals and entities linked to the Kremlin’s war machine and freezing more than £25 billion of Russian assets.
Yet sanctions are only as effective as their enforcement and, in an increasingly globalised and digitised economy, enforcement is complex. Professional enablers register shell companies in offshore jurisdictions and obscure ownership through the use of opaque investment vehicles and cryptocurrencies. Organised crime networks provide covert money laundering services to sanctioned individuals and a shadow fleet of illicit oil tankers maintains Russia’s oil exports in violation of sanctions.
In this ever-shifting cat-and-mouse game, enforcement agencies often find themselves in the dark, a challenge compounded by their lack of resources. The UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) has been taking an increasingly proactive approach to sanctions enforcement, including through collaboration with sanctions authorities in other countries. But where the UK lags behind its US and EU partners is in acknowledging that sometimes the most powerful force multiplier is an insider – someone who can turn on the light.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/rethinking-whistleblowing-age-global-sanctions
Latest News from
RUSI
The Strategic Defence Review and the Challenge of Turning Ambition into Action10/06/2025 16:05:00
The Strategic Defence Review is clear the UK is not ready for modern warfare and sets an ambitious plan to reform UK Defence.
UK Leader of Opposition Speaks on International Law at RUSI10/06/2025 14:25:00
On 6 June The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party, gave a speech in RUSI’s Library.
Understanding Gaza's Starvation within Israel’s Campaign09/06/2025 14:25:00
Israel’s deliberate starvation of Gaza’s population is a logical conclusion of a campaign aimed at the destruction of life in the Strip, a campaign that many experts view as genocidal.
Russia’s Military Apps Use West’s Open Infrastructure06/06/2025 14:25:00
Russian developers are taking advantage of the West’s decentralised platforms for app development to make new military technology.
Ramifications of the China-Cook Islands’ Partnership05/06/2025 14:25:00
The China-Cook Island's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership draws the island nation into a rising competition in the pacific between great powers.
After the PKK: Peacebuilding Challenges in Turkey, Syria03/06/2025 14:25:00
Disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration following the dissolution of the PKK will be a process with no recent comparison, leaving peacemakers to forge a new path.
Key Questions about the India-Pakistan Aerial Clashes03/06/2025 09:25:00
There is a risk of drawing the wrong conclusions about Chinese and Western air capabilities from the recent clashes if Indian fighter losses are looked at without close examination of the wider operational picture.
UK and Israel Relations, Where Do We Go From Here?02/06/2025 16:15:00
Political support for the war in Gaza is at a nadir among Israel’s allies in the international community, with the UK looking for leverage to end the conflict.
The Strategic Defence Review Needs to Retain its Ambitions on Technological Transformation02/06/2025 14:25:00
The long-awaited Strategic Defence Review can lead to significant change in the Armed Forces if it moves beyond previous platitudes and half-implemented ideas on innovation to rebuild the foundations of defence while also making recommendations for the big choices on technological transformation.