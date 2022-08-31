Retiring NHS staff helped to return to workplace

Support to extend careers as service recovers from pandemic.

New national guidelines will make it easier for retiring NHS staff to return to support the NHS as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

The arrangement for ‘Retire and Return’ streamlines the process to let experienced staff take up a part-time post while drawing their pension.

It was developed in partnership with employers and trade unions following calls for a simpler process.

Health and Social Care Cabinet Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“Employees who are considering retirement have skills and experience that are invaluable to the NHS, and I am pleased we have been able to answer the demand for a quicker and easier process to let those who wish to continue in a part-time role to do so.

“This plan allows staff to apply to return to work part-time when they start the process to retire. It can be the same job or a different role in the same job family, and some will prefer to return to a lower grade with fewer responsibilities, or take on a mentoring role with newer members of staff.

“Staffing in Scotland’s NHS is at a record high, and this policy will help health boards continue to strengthen the workforce while allowing individual members of staff the flexibility to continue working in the NHS for longer, by varying the nature or pattern of work, to best suit their needs. As the NHS continues to recover and remobilise from the pandemic, it is more important than ever that we retain experienced staff with the skills we need to provide high quality care.”

Background

A number of health boards already operate a retire and return policy. NHS Scotland Interim National Arrangement on Retire and Return, which launched yesterday, sets out a simple and standardised process across Scotland.

The interim arrangement has been developed by an accelerated process agreed in partnership with employers and trade unions. It will be published at a later date as part of the Retirement Policy following review under the Once for Scotland workforce policies programme.