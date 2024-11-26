Department for Transport
Revamped taskforce set to deliver a sustainable vision for aviation
The Jet Zero Taskforce will serve as the driving force to make flying a cleaner, greener experience.
- Secretary of State for Transport launches new Jet Zero Taskforce with some of the most senior figures in the aviation sector to revamp efforts to make greener air travel a reality
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel Mandate becomes law, with 22% of all jet fuel set to go green by 2040
- comes as government delivers almost half a million-pounds of funding investment to support developing countries to decarbonise
Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh yesterday (25 November 2024) launched refreshed plans to tackle aviation emissions with a new dynamic group dedicated to advancing sustainable aviation.
Charting a clear path toward cleaner aviation with a new structure, the Jet Zero Taskforce will serve as the driving force to transform how people fly – aligning with the government’s missions to make the UK a clean energy superpower and kickstart the economy.
It will feature an annual CEO-level meeting chaired by the Transport Secretary to set priorities for the Taskforce and review progress. Members will include the Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband, CEOs of major airlines, such as easyJet and Virgin, airports like Heathrow and Manchester, as well as fuel producers, trade bodies and leading universities.
Building on the previous Jet Zero Council, the Taskforce will support the production and delivery of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and zero emission flights, as well as look at how to improve aviation systems to make them more efficient.
It will also explore the sector’s demand for greenhouse gas removals and the non-CO2 impacts of aviation, such as vapour trails left in the sky, to account for the sector’s overall environmental impact.
The diverse membership has been specifically chosen to represent all corners of the industry – ensuring no stone is left unturned on the journey to sustainable aviation.
