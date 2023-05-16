Revealed – NWC Research and Innovation Awards shortlist

The finalists have been announced for awards recognising the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards is the only health awards event for the region, run by three NHS bodies focussed on research and innovation.

Hosted by the Innovation Agency; Clinical Research Network North West Coast (CRN NWC); and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC) the event attracted around 180 entries.

A special category has been created this year to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the NHS – the Unsung Hero Award. The three finalists are: Sue Smith of One Wirral CIC; Dr Prathap Kanagala of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; and Graham Copeland of C2-Ai.

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside and NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria are sponsoring two categories in the areas of sustainability and tackling health inequalities.

Twelve awards in total will showcase the best research and innovation from NHS organisations, industry and academic partners, third sector organisations, local authorities and other collaborators in health innovation.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 22 June at The Royal College of Physicians, The Spine in Liverpool.

The finalists are listed below. To find out more about their entries, visit www.nwcawards.co.uk.

