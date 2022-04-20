Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Revealed: how the energy crisis is impacting projects
Virtually all project professionals say the global energy crisis will negatively impact current or planned projects in some way, Association for Project Management (APM) has found.
A survey of 1,000 project professionals, conducted with research company Censuswide, found that 99% said they expect an impact on projects they’re currently working on or plan to start working on soon.
The most anticipated impact, cited by 32% of survey respondents, was increased project costs.
Not fully realising the intended benefits of projects was the second-most anticipated impact, cited by 27% of respondents, while 26% predicted delays to projects being started or completed.
Only 1% of survey respondents said they did not foresee any impact from the energy crisis on current or planned projects*.
The most-anticipated impact of the crisis for each industry sector is as follows:
|
Impact
|
Most-anticipated within…
|
Increased project costs
|
Construction
Education
Engineering
Manufacturing
Retail, Catering and Leisure
|
Intended benefits of projects not being fully realised
|
Aerospace and Defence
Government (central or local)
Legal
Technology
Telecomms
|
Negative impact on the mental health of project stakeholders
|
Financial services
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
|
Negative impact on the mental health of the project team
|
Arts and Culture
|
Inability to achieve a project's sustainability/net zero targets
|
Transport and logistics
Commenting on the findings, Professor Adam Boddison, APM’s Chief Executive, said: “The breadth of responses from this survey show the many different ways that projects are likely to be affected by the global energy crisis. While the potential for increased costs is clearly a factor, it’s also noteworthy that many respondents anticipate consequences for sustainability goals, benefits realisation, and even the mental health of their colleagues and other stakeholders.
“With current concerns around energy supplies – especially in Europe – it’s no surprise that project, portfolio and programme managers have concerns. Energy security is vital for the successful delivery of projects that will address some of the society’s most pressing challenges. If the UK is to achieve its goals for levelling up, tackling climate change and addressing skills shortages, it will be essential for the government to invest in the production and supply of energy that also takes account of sustainability goals. Only with the required investment and focus in this area will the projects that enable a better future be delivered.”
*All figures rounded to the nearest 1%
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/revealed-how-the-energy-crisis-is-impacting-projects/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Why there is no one size fits all20/04/2022 16:20:00
Why is there not a ‘one size fits all’ PMO solution? The reasons are many-fold, and we will attempt to explore a few of them here.
The power of learning to change your mind20/04/2022 13:20:00
Blog posted by: Sara Verbruggen, 19 Apr 2022.
Delivering change in waterfall and agile13/04/2022 10:20:00
This panel discussion on Tuesday 19 October 2021 was one in a series of collaborative sessions between the APM Enabling Change SIG, the APM People SIG and the Change Management Institute exploring how we practitioners work more closely together to realise project outcomes and benefits.
Welcome to the newest members of our Volunteer Steering Group12/04/2022 16:20:00
Following the recent election for the Volunteer Steering Group (VSG), the Association for Project Management (APM) are delighted to welcome the group's two newest members.
Merging change and project management – 6 top tips for project professionals12/04/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: James Elliott, 11 Apr 2022.
How to make yourself more employable as a project professional11/04/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Annie Makoff-Clark, 08 Apr 2022.
The future of project management in the nuclear industries08/04/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Hugo Minney, 07 Apr 2022.
Five reflective questions for a better chance at valuable CPD06/04/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Carol Rayner, 05 Apr 2022.