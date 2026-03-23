Think Tanks
|Printable version
Revealed: political and media narratives driving false “backlash” against net zero, says IPPR
Progressive politicians risk making a serious electoral miscalculation if they dilute climate ambition in response to populist right attacks, according to new analysis from The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Persuasion UK
- Politicians across the spectrum are out of step with public opinion on net zero
- Media coverage of net zero is more than two and a half times as negative as public sentiment, creating elite feedback loop
- IPPR urges confident climate messaging, highlighting extreme weather impacts, and reducing polarisation
The research reveals that claims of a voter backlash against net zero are overstated, with political division among elites and distorted media narratives – not public opinion – posing the biggest risk to climate progress.
The British public remains consistently supportive of the UK’s 2050 net zero target – around 60 per cent of people support the goal.
Crucially, climate policy is not driving voter defections. Only 4 per cent of Labour-to-Reform switchers cite climate or net zero as a reason for changing their vote.
However, the analysis identifies a significant gap between public opinion and politicians’ perceptions. MPs are underestimating support for net zero, with Conservative MPs understating public backing by around 18 percentage points.
Researchers attribute this misperception to a rapidly polarising political environment, in which rhetoric on climate has become decidedly more negative since 2022 despite little change in voter attitudes.
The report also highlights the role of the media in amplifying a sense of backlash. IPPR and Persuasion UK analysis reveals that in 2025, online news coverage was more than two and a half times (160 per cent) as negative towards net zero than public sentiment.
Where attitudes have shifted, the report finds that this is more likely due to political allegiances changing rather than people shifting their views on net zero policies. Climate has fallen down the list of voter priorities amid cost-of-living pressures. In these contexts, political leadership cues matter more than ever.
Researchers warn that political caution can create a self-fulfilling backlash. If progressive leaders downplay climate commitments in response to populist rhetoric, they risk signalling that net zero is indeed politically problematic and miss out on the opportunities to demonstrate progress on an agenda with popular appeal.
IPPR sets out four priorities for progressives that will resonate with voters:
- Make a confident case for climate action: net zero remains electorally safe territory, and retreating from it risks losing support, particularly among younger and progressive voters.
- Put climate impacts back on the agenda: highlighting real-world effects such as flooding and extreme heat increases public engagement and resolve.
- Future-proof progress: encourage cross-party voices to reduce polarisation.
- Build trust through fair policies: measures that reduce bills, support clean technologies and involve communities directly can embed long-term support.
Becca Massey-Chase, principal research fellow and head of citizen engagement at IPPR, said:
“Claims of a voter backlash against net zero have taken hold in Westminster, but the evidence shows they are largely a political myth. The British public continues to support climate action, and politicians risk fighting the wrong battle if they assume otherwise. The real danger is not public opinion – it is elite division and media narratives creating a false sense of risk.”
Sam Alvis, associate director of environment and energy security at IPPR, said:
“Some politicians are deliberately trying to undermine public support for climate action. But the public still cares about protecting themselves and their children from the impacts of climate change. In the face of these constant attacks, policymakers must focus on making clean energy choices simple, affordable, and part of everyday life.”
Sam Alvis and Becca Massey-Chase are available for interview
CONTACT
Rosie Okumbe, digital and media officer: 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
- The IPPR paper, Apathy and opposition: Understanding the real threats to net zero, by Becca Massey-Chase, Steve Akehurst and Sam Alvis, is available for download at: https://www.ippr.org/articles/apathy-and-opposition
- Public and MPs opinions data was drawn from ongoing tracker polling by YouGov for Climate Barometer running from October 2022 to October 2025 (eight waves in total). On media opinion, sentiment was established via sentiment analysis using Brandwatch, and the comparison to public sentiment was established through online YouGov surveys carried out for LCEF, commissioned and run by Persuasion UK, throughout 2025 (five waves in total). Data on Labour-to-Reform switchers is from an online survey of GB adults conducted by YouGov for Persuasion UK/LCEF, December 2025.
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is the UK’s most influential think tank, with alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the practical ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. As an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society, we have spent almost 40 years creating tangible progressive change - turning bold ideas into common sense realities. www.ippr.org
- Persuasion UK is a small non-partisan, not-for-profit research initiative which aims to understand what's shaping public opinion on the issues that will define the next decade of public policy. Persuasion has a strategic partnership with IPPR. We remain separate and independent organisations, but we regularly work together on issues of shared interest. Persuasion provides insight and polling work to support IPPR’s policy thinking. www.persuasionuk.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
EU Green Deal has failed to deliver and holds damaging lessons for Britain, warns new IEA report23/03/2026 11:15:00
The EU Green Deal is failing not because decarbonisation is undesirable but because it relies on mission-oriented, technology-specific industrial policy that systematically magnifies policy failure, according to a new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs.
IFS - Wales leads on council tax revaluation – but has followed England on a range of ill-advised tax policy changes23/03/2026 10:15:00
In several areas Wales has been a follower on tax policy, mirroring ill-advised tax policies in England
IFS - Scotland’s devolved tax and benefit system is more progressive – but unnecessarily complex and distortionary20/03/2026 11:15:00
Scotland has made its tax and benefit system more progressive than the rest of the UK’s, but unnecessarily complex and distortionary.
Work Foundation - Pay growth falls rapidly as global volatility could impact future growth20/03/2026 10:15:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the labour market figures for March 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics.
IEA - Steel tariffs will hurt cost of living20/03/2026 09:15:00
Energy Analyst at the Institute of Economic Affairs Andy Mayer reacted to the news that the UK will hike a 50% tariff on steel
IEA - Taxed and regulated to a standstill16/03/2026 10:05:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responded to the latest GDP figures
Scottish government set to miss its 2030 child poverty target: IPPR Scotland16/03/2026 09:05:00
Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, responded to the Scottish government’s child poverty action plan
King's Fund - NHS staff survey shows racism deeply entrenched and disturbingly normalised13/03/2026 10:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive at The King’s Fund, commented on the results of the latest NHS Staff Survey and the latest NHS performance figures,