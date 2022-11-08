Reversal of National Insurance Increase takes effect today

As of sunday (6 November) the 1.25% point cut to National Insurance rates for employees and employers takes effect across the UK.

Added to July’s increase in National Insurance thresholds, almost 30 million people will be £500 better off on average next year

The tax cut was announced by the government on 22 September, as part of the reversal of the Health and Social Care Levy.

The move to reverse April National Insurance increase follows the rise in National Insurance thresholds in July. As a result of both measures, working people will be £500 better off, on average, next year.

Funding for health and social care services will be maintained at the same level as if the levy were in place.

