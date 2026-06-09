Review into access to banking services begins

The Access to Banking Review is inviting views from businesses, organisations and members of the public as it enters an intensive phase of evidence gathering

Former Which? director and former board member of the FCA Richard Lloyd OBE, seeks views as he begins his Independent Review.

Evidence collected will help shape recommendations to Government ahead of the Review ‘s final recommendations in October 2026.

Government has been clear it will act quickly where the evidence shows action is needed to protect access to banking services in the UK.

Communities, businesses and organisations have been invited to share their views on accessing face-to-face banking services, as the independent review yesterday launched a Call for Evidence.

The Review, commissioned by the Treasury last month, is examining the impact of changes in access to in person banking services and identifying whether this is causing detriment to consumers, communities and businesses.

The Call for Evidence sets out the key themes the Review is examining and is open to anyone with relevant views or experiences – including individuals who rely on in-person banking, community groups, businesses, and organisations working in financial services and inclusion.

Rachel Blake, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, yesterday said:

Banking services matter to communities and businesses across the UK – and that includes face-to-face services. Whether you are responding as an individual or a business, your experience could shape the recommendations this review makes to Government. Where evidence shows people are being left behind, we will act – including through legislation if necessary.

Richard Lloyd OBE, Chair of Access to Banking review, yesterday said:

Banking is an essential service needed by every consumer, community and business in the UK. The Access to Banking Review wants to gather the best possible up-to-date evidence of the challenges faced by those who need in-person banking services. This evidence will help to establish the impact of changing services, identify who is most affected, and underpin our assessment of what further action may be required.

The Call for Evidence will remain open for six weeks, closing on 20 July 2026.

Responses should be submitted no later than 20 July via the online Smart Survey.

The Review will use the evidence to assess customer needs, the scale of any detriment, and the future trajectory of in-person banking services, before making recommendations to Government in October 2026.

The Call for Evidence is available on the Review’s GOV.UK page.

The Review follows the announcement of the Financial Services and Markets Bill in the King’s Speech, in which the Government has committed to act where necessary, including taking legislative action where the evidence supports intervention to protect access to banking services.

The Bill will also take forward some of the credit union common bond reforms announced in March, making it easier for credit unions in Great Britain to expand and broaden their membership.

The changes will see more people access affordable credit and a safe place to save. The move will strengthen community-based financial services, delivering on the manifesto pledge to grow the mutuals sector.

As part of the Bill, the Government is also introducing Commercial Credit Data Sharing (CCDS) to help small businesses access finance more easily. It works by requiring certain banks to share SMEs’ credit information (with their consent) with credit reference agencies, who then make this available to other lenders – helping them make better decisions and boosting competition.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

The email address (accesstobankingservices@hmtreasury.gov.uk) is available for those for whom the survey is not suitable. All other responses should be submitted online or if necessary, by post.