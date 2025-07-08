Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Review into Government Response to the Death of Harry Dunn
Independent review into the UK Government response to the death of Harry Dunn announced by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
- Independent review into the UK Government response to the death of Harry Dunn announced by Foreign Secretary David Lammy
- Review, led by Dame Anne Owers, will focus on Government actions in months following the tragedy in 2019, and look at support offered to UK citizens in comparable situations
- David Lammy met Harry Dunn’s family and said the Government would learn lessons from the tragedy
An independent review into the UK Government’s response to the death of Harry Dunn was yesterday announced by Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Monday 7 July). Harry Dunn was tragically killed in a road traffic collision in August 2019.
The review will be led by Dame Anne Owers DBE, who will examine actions taken by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in support of the family of Harry Dunn in the period between 27 August and the end of December in 2019.
Having promised to undertake a review while sitting as an opposition MP, David Lammy has met twice with family members since becoming Foreign Secretary and committed the Government to learning lessons from the tragedy.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:
I have the deepest respect for the resolve Harry’s family have shown since his tragic death and in launching this independent review, we are honouring the commitments we have made to them.
I am confident the review into how the case was handled by the previous government has the remit required to properly address the family’s concerns and to ensure lessons are learned.
Having worked previously with Dame Anne Owers on the Lammy Review in 2017, I don’t believe anyone is better qualified to undertake this important piece of work.”
The mother of Harry Dunn, Charlotte Charles, yesterday said:
We welcome today’s formal announcement by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that a full review into the handling of Harry’s case will now take place.
I want to pay particular tribute to the Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Ever since we met him in his role as Shadow Foreign Secretary back in January 2023, he has shown us nothing but compassion and leadership. He listened to us carefully and committed to undertaking this review once he was in a position to do so. True to his word, he has now delivered on that promise. My family and Team Harry are incredibly grateful to him for doing the right thing.
We now look forward to working with Dame Anne Owers and doing all we can to support her in this important task. It is our sincere hope that her work will help ensure that no other family is ever treated in the way that ours was. This review is yet another step in our long journey towards ensuring that Harry’s loss was not in vain and that the World is a better and safer place.”
Dame Anne Owers DBE yesterday said:
I believe it is crucially important that public authorities are ready to learn lessons from difficult and traumatic events, so they can reflect on and improve the way they work and communicate. This is something that I have been committed to in all the roles I have held.
I am pleased to have been asked by the Foreign Secretary to carry out this work in the context of the tragic death of Harry Dunn, and to identify any lessons for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. I very much hope that this will provide some assurance to Harry’s family.”
The independent review will seek to identify key lessons to be learned for comparable future situations.
It will not examine issues which have previously been considered under related historical legal proceedings, the UK’s relationship with other countries or the role or actions of any other countries.
The final report of the Independent Review will be published in full, subject only to redactions relating to national security or personal information, and will be laid before Parliament along with the Foreign Secretary’s Written Ministerial Statement.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/review-into-government-response-to-the-death-of-harry-dunn
