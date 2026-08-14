Review launched to shape pathway to reach zero emission driving by 2035

Submit your views on the ZEV Mandate review consultation by 23 October 2026.

government begins review of electric vehicle (EV) sales targets to back jobs, investment and maintain a competitive UK automotive sector

industry invited to help shape the pathway to the 2030 phase-out of new petrol and diesel cars and 100% zero-emission new car and van sales by 2035

comes as more than 1 in 4 new cars sold are now electric and EV sales are up 45% on July last year – accelerating the UK’s transition to cleaner transport and net zero

Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, charge point operators, dealers, consumers and communities are being asked for their views on the pathway to ending sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and ensuring all new cars and vans are zero emission by 2035, as the government today (14 August 2026) launches a consultation on the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

The consultation comes as the UK’s transition to cleaner transport continues to gather pace. July recorded the strongest new car market since 2019, driven by growing demand for electric vehicles. More than 1 in 4 new cars sold are now electric, EV sales were up 45% on July last year and over 2 million electric vehicles are now registered on UK roads.

The government’s Electric Car Grant, which offers up to £3,750 off the cost of a new EV, has already helped over 160,000 drivers buy an EV since it launched last July. Drivers who make the switch can save up to £1,400 on running costs each year, helping to give families breathing space on the cost of living and put money back in people’s pockets.

The mandate is already helping deliver these savings for working people by increasing EV availability and at more competitive prices – industry data shows new models are becoming increasingly comparable in price to petrol and diesel vehicles.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

The UK EV market is strong – sales are up, British manufacturers and charge point operators are investing billions, alongside our backing of £7.5 billion, including our Electric Car Grant that has helped over 160,000 people make the switch. It’s right we keep targets under review to ensure they’re practical and back British industry. The end goal hasn’t changed – but we need to take business with us on the journey and that’s exactly what we’re doing today by making sure industry has the chance to shape how we get there.

Manufacturers are currently on track to meet their 2025 targets and have built-in flexibilities to help them do so. But in the context of challenging and complex global economic conditions, including supply chain disruption and tariff and trade uncertainty, the UK is reviewing targets to ensure they remain pro-business and grounded in the real world.

The government is continuing to support industry with the transition, so the UK remains an attractive base for manufacturing and investment, securing good jobs now and in the future.

The consultation is government delivering on its promise to keep the mandate under review to ensure it remains fair for industry and continues to drive growth, is responsive to global markets and delivers choice for consumers. That’s why we are starting the review now to give industry certainty on the outcome as quickly as possible.

Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, said:

The UK’s automotive sector is vital to our economy and future growth and we’re determined to keep it that way as we get on with reindustrialising Britain to deliver good growth in every postcode. This consultation is about listening to industry, examining the evidence and making sure the mandate continues supporting investment, innovation and competitiveness, so Britain’s car sector can thrive.

The government is investing £7.5 billion to grow the market, boost EV manufacturing, increase sales and build up the UK charging network. This includes £4 billion for DRIVE35 projects and £3.5 billion for van, truck and car grants, the Electric Car Grant and EV charging infrastructure.

New petrol and diesel cars will be phased out by 2030 and all new cars and vans will need to be fully zero emission by 2035. The consultation asks for views on how the UK gets there and whether the existing annual targets for manufacturers remain appropriate and deliver the long-standing commitment to review the ZEV Mandate by 2027.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

The automotive industry is fully committed to a zero-emission future, investing billions in new technologies, products and incentives. However, with the ZEV Mandate conceived under vastly different conditions, this welcome review is a timely opportunity to adjust the transition so it works for all. That means a commercially sustainable transition which supports UK competitiveness, investment and jobs whilst delivering greater choice and affordability for motorists – the sooner, the better.

To support the growing number of EVs on UK roads and drive growth in every postcode, the government is also investing £600 million to roll out more charge points, building on the 120,000 already available on the public network and over a million in homes and workplaces. This builds on the £400 million already being used to deliver more than 100,000 more public chargers across the UK.

Drivers who charge at home can save around £1,400 a year on running costs and landlords, flat owners and renters can now almost halve the cost of installing a home charger thanks to government grants of up to £500.