Review of charges and fees for services provided by APHA

A review is underway of the current fees that APHA charge for statutory services

In 2018 the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) committed to working towards achieving full cost recovery (FCR) for the statutory services it provides. As a result APHA are conducting a review of the current fees that it charges. Completing this work will reduce the under recovery of costs and reduce the burden on the public purse.

Planned Changes to Fees

Following detailed analysis, APHA and Defra Finance Teams have revised the fee schedule for two of the current chargeable services, Animal Gathering Orders and Defra Disinfectant Approval Scheme (an approval scheme administered on behalf of all 3 GB administrations), following the cost recovery principles of the Managing Public Money guidelines.

Details of the fee changes are provided in Schedule of Fees

These changes are due to come into force from 1 December 2024 and apply to fees charged under the Government approved disinfectant scheme and to anyone making an application for an Animal Gathering Order licence to hold a livestock gathering located in England. The coming into force date is subject to change, please check GOV.UK for the confirmed implementation date.

The Scottish and Welsh Government are also committed to changing fees in line with APHA and are working closely to introduce legislation simultaneously.

APHA also propose to review, during 2025, the fees charged for the following services:

Artificial Breeding Controls (ABC)

Animal By-Products (ABP)

Border Control Posts (BCP)

Convention on Trade in Endangered Species (CITES)

Poultry Health Scheme (PHS)

Salmonella National Control Programme (NCP)

Schedule of Fees

Animal Gatherings Order

Fee Schedules for licensing certain animal gatherings. The table shows the proposed FCR fees (to be implemented in 2024) compared to the existing fees.

Activity Existing Fees FCR Fees (from 01/12/2024) Market – Application – Basic Visit £379.00 £433.00 Market – Application – with Additional Visit £685.00 £780.00 Market – Re-approval – Basic Visit £340.00 £387.00 Market – Re-approval – with Additional Visit £486.00 £550.00 Market – Additional In-Year – 1 Visit £318.00 £362.00 Show – Applications – Basic Visit £236.00 £283.00 Show – Applications – Larger Show Visit £408.00 £467.00 Show – Re-approval – No Visit £168.00 £201.00 Show – Re-applications – with Visit – Low risk £171.00 £329.00 Show – Re-applications – with Visit – Medium or high risk £229.00 £329.00 Additional Veterinary Officer Time (per 15 minutes) ex travel £22.00 £24.00 Veterinary Officer Travel Time (per 15 minutes) £22.00 £24.00



Defra Disinfectant Approval Scheme

Fees schedules for approval of disinfectants under The Diseases of Animals (Approved Disinfectants) (England) Order (2007) S.I. 2007 No. 448. The table shows the proposed Full Cost Recovery (FCR) fees (to be implemented in 2024) compared to the existing fees.

Annual or New Application Existing Fees FCR Fees (from 01/12/2024) Annual fee for manufacturers who have an approved product £590 £677 Fee for an application for a new approval £1,399 £1,399

Purpose Existing Fees FCR Fees (from 01/12/2024) Use in relation to diseases of poultry (if one dilution rate is specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £3,778 £4,630 Use in relation to diseases of poultry (if 3 dilution rates are specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £4,172 £5,002 Use in relation to tuberculosis (if one dilution rate is specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £1,666 £2,478 Use in relation to tuberculosis (if 3 dilution rates are specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £2,050 £2,646 Use in relation to foot-and-mouth disease £3,166 £4,705 Use in relation to swine vesicular disease £3,166 £4,705 Use in relation to all other instances where there is a legislative requirement to use an approved disinfectant (if one dilution rate is specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £1,032 £1,605 Use in relation to all other instances where there is a legislative requirement to use an approved disinfectant (if 3 dilution rates are specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £1,131 £1,711



If you have any queries, please email the APHAChargingEnquiries@apha.gov.uk mailbox.