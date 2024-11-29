Friday 29 Nov 2024 @ 14:20
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Printable version

Review of charges and fees for services provided by APHA

A review is underway of the current fees that APHA charge for statutory services

In 2018 the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) committed to working towards achieving full cost recovery (FCR) for the statutory services it provides. As a result APHA are conducting a review of the current fees that it charges. Completing this work will reduce the under recovery of costs and reduce the burden on the public purse.

Planned Changes to Fees

Following detailed analysis, APHA and Defra Finance Teams have revised the fee schedule for two of the current chargeable services, Animal Gathering Orders and Defra Disinfectant Approval Scheme (an approval scheme administered on behalf of all 3 GB administrations), following the cost recovery principles of the Managing Public Money guidelines.

Details of the fee changes are provided in Schedule of Fees

These changes are due to come into force from 1 December 2024 and apply to fees charged under the Government approved disinfectant scheme and to anyone making an application for an Animal Gathering Order licence to hold a livestock gathering located in England. The coming into force date is subject to change, please check GOV.UK for the confirmed implementation date.

The Scottish and Welsh Government are also committed to changing fees in line with APHA and are working closely to introduce legislation simultaneously.

APHA also propose to review, during 2025, the fees charged for the following services:

  • Artificial Breeding Controls (ABC)
  • Animal By-Products (ABP)
  • Border Control Posts (BCP)
  • Convention on Trade in Endangered Species (CITES)
  • Poultry Health Scheme (PHS)
  • Salmonella National Control Programme (NCP)

Schedule of Fees

Animal Gatherings Order

Fee Schedules for licensing certain animal gatherings. The table shows the proposed FCR fees (to be implemented in 2024) compared to the existing fees.

Activity Existing Fees FCR Fees (from 01/12/2024)
Market – Application – Basic Visit £379.00 £433.00
Market – Application – with Additional Visit £685.00 £780.00
Market – Re-approval – Basic Visit £340.00 £387.00
Market – Re-approval – with Additional Visit £486.00 £550.00
Market – Additional In-Year – 1 Visit £318.00 £362.00
Show – Applications – Basic Visit £236.00 £283.00
Show – Applications – Larger Show Visit £408.00 £467.00
Show – Re-approval – No Visit £168.00 £201.00
Show – Re-applications – with Visit – Low risk £171.00 £329.00
Show – Re-applications – with Visit – Medium or high risk £229.00 £329.00
Additional Veterinary Officer Time (per 15 minutes) ex travel £22.00 £24.00
Veterinary Officer Travel Time (per 15 minutes) £22.00 £24.00


Defra Disinfectant Approval Scheme

Fees schedules for approval of disinfectants under The Diseases of Animals (Approved Disinfectants) (England) Order (2007) S.I. 2007 No. 448. The table shows the proposed Full Cost Recovery (FCR) fees (to be implemented in 2024) compared to the existing fees.

Annual or New Application Existing Fees FCR Fees (from 01/12/2024)
Annual fee for manufacturers who have an approved product £590 £677
Fee for an application for a new approval £1,399 £1,399

 

Purpose Existing Fees FCR Fees (from 01/12/2024)
Use in relation to diseases of poultry (if one dilution rate is specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £3,778 £4,630
Use in relation to diseases of poultry (if 3 dilution rates are specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £4,172 £5,002
Use in relation to tuberculosis (if one dilution rate is specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £1,666 £2,478
Use in relation to tuberculosis (if 3 dilution rates are specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £2,050 £2,646
Use in relation to foot-and-mouth disease £3,166 £4,705
Use in relation to swine vesicular disease £3,166 £4,705
Use in relation to all other instances where there is a legislative requirement to use an approved disinfectant (if one dilution rate is specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £1,032 £1,605
Use in relation to all other instances where there is a legislative requirement to use an approved disinfectant (if 3 dilution rates are specified by the person applying for the approval of the disinfectant) £1,131 £1,711


If you have any queries, please email the APHAChargingEnquiries@apha.gov.uk mailbox.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-environment-food-rural-affairs

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/review-of-charges-and-fees-for-services-provided-by-apha

Share this article

Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Expanding and strengthening the UK Emissions Trading Scheme

29/11/2024 15:12:00

UK Emissions Trading Scheme continues commitments to expand the scheme and further limit carbon emissions.

Government launches Tree Planting Taskforce to oversee planting of millions of trees across our four nations

28/11/2024 17:25:00

The Taskforce will strengthen collaborative working across the UK to improve tree planting and ensure the long-term survival of woodland.

Government pays out £57 million to farmers affected by flooding

28/11/2024 16:10:00

Over £57 million paid out in last two weeks to farmers affected by 23/24 flooding

92% of English bathing waters meet water quality standards

26/11/2024 14:20:00

92% of bathing waters in England have met minimum water quality standards, with 85% of bathing waters being rated as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’, new annual figures released today show.

EA partnerships drive £22.5m licence income further to enhance fisheries and promote angling

26/11/2024 11:22:00

The Environment Agency worked with over 500 partners and thousands of volunteers to enhance fisheries and promote angling.

The latest updates on Storm Bert

25/11/2024 14:22:00

Storm Bert has caused significant river and surface water flooding in parts of England.

UK Government drives nature up the agenda at COP29

22/11/2024 14:20:00

UK government ministers continue to push for global action on nature at COP29 nature day.

Steve Reed speech at the 2024 CLA Conference

22/11/2024 11:25:00

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, yesterday addressed the 2024 Country Land and Business Association conference.

Sales of antibiotics for animals at lowest level to date

19/11/2024 14:20:00

Report shows total quantity of antibiotics sold for livestock remains at the lowest level to date. Upticks in antibiotic use in some sectors highlight need for continued collective action.