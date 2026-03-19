Review of Community Right to Buy

Recommendations to update legislation.

New proposals to combine Right to Buy legislation to simplify the process for community groups to take over land and assets have been published.

The Community Right to Buy Review examined the existing powers introduced since 2003:

Community Right to Buy

Crofting Community Right to Buy

Community Right to Buy Abandoned, Neglected or Detrimental Land

Right to Buy Land to Further Sustainable Development

Analysis of consultation responses showed widespread support for consolidating the non-crofting compulsory purchase rights and non-legislative changes such as updating guidance and setting up a public register for existing community groups.

Land Reform Secretary Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:

“Existing legislation has helped revitalise so many areas of Scotland since it came into force, but there is no denying it asks a lot of those who put forward proposals and we committed to making that process easier. We’ve listened to all the views put forward and we propose that some of that legislation is merged and updated in the next Parliament. “The Crofting Community Right to Buy will be updated to simplify the process, rather than merged, as it was clear from those we spoke to about the need to keep this distinct, due to the unique nature of crofting in Scotland. We are also working on procedural changes and updates to guidance to support those seeking to invest in their local community. “I would like to thank all of those who took part in the consultation.”

Background

Community rights to buy review