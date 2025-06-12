Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Review of House of Lords committee activity 2024-25
The House of Lords Liaison Committee this week published its report on committee activity in 2024-25.
- Report: Review of House of Lords committee activity in 2024-25 (HTML)
- Report: Review of House of Lords committee activity in 2024-25 (PDF)
- Enhanced summary
- Liaison Committee
Over the 2024-25 financial year, Lords committees held 469 committee meetings, heard from 700 witnesses, received 1439 written evidence submissions and published 41 reports. This is despite the pause due to the 2024 general election. Lords committees continued to hold the Government to account, scrutinise legislation, contribute to the development of public policy and add to public debate.
The annual review highlights the impact of committee work and shares the progress made over the last financial year. Some key examples include:
- The Communications and Digital Committee had a positive response from the Government on their report on large language models, with recommendations being taken forward including developing safety tests for high-risk AI models.
- In March 2025 the International Agreements Committee published its report on the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership Agreement. In order to hold a debate on the Agreement, as the Committee called for, within the required time under the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010 (CRAG), the Government granted the first significant extension of the treaty scrutiny period.
- The Industry and Regulators Committee concluded its work on skills policy, and the Government accepted the Committee’s key recommendations, which will hopefully be considered as Skills England and the Growth and Skills Levy are established.
- The Public Services Committee followed up on its work into homecare medicine services, and its recommendation that a Senior Responsible Officer should be appointed to oversee the service has now been implemented.
In the previous year, four special inquiry committees concluded their work: Food, Diet and Obesity, the Modern Slavery Act 2015, Preterm Birth and Statutory Inquiries. The Government accepted many of the recommendations of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 Committee and confirmed these would be ‘valuable’ as the Government implements a reformed modern slavery system. In January 2025, four new special inquiry committees were appointed to consider the Autism Act 2009, Home-working, Social Mobility Policy and the UK’s engagement with space.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/187/liaison-committee-lords/news/207222/review-of-house-of-lords-committee-activity-202425/
