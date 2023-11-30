Review of our accreditation as a National Human Rights Institution

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:

“We take seriously our duty to protect and promote equality and human rights for everyone. That includes considering, carefully and impartially and on the basis of evidence, how the rights of one person, or group, might be affected by the rights of another.

“We are disappointed that we will have to defend our accreditation status in this way and remain very confident that we will be able to respond robustly to any questions the SCA may have.

“We have already written to the Committee to highlight inaccuracies in the submissions made against us, and to strongly reject claims that we are not compliant with the Paris Principles.

“We take great pride in our independence from government and continue to demonstrate our impartiality through our willingness to robustly challenge them.

“At the EHRC, we keep our eyes on our first public duty, which is to protect and promote equality and the everyone’s rights – not merely those that shout the loudest.”