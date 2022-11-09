Review of Science Advisory Committees and Joint Expert Committees

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the reports of internal reviews of three of its Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs) and three Joint Expert Groups (JEGs).

These reviews (Opens in a new window) provide regular assurance and challenge for good governance and efficiency of the FSAs SACs.

The advisory committees under review are:

Committee on Toxicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products, and the Environment (COT)

Advisory Committee on Novel Foods and Processes (ACNFP)

Advisory Committee on Microbiological Safety of Food (ACMSF)

The JEGs under review are:

Joint Expert Group on Additives, Enzymes, and other regulated products (AERJEG)

Joint Expert Group on Animal Food and Feed Additives (AFFAJEG)

Joint Expert Group on Food Contact Materials (FCMJEG)

The SACs are subject to review under the Cabinet Office Public Bodies review programme (Opens in a new window).

Reports

Read the full reports on the SAC website (Opens in a new window).