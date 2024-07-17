Ofcom
|Printable version
Review of the BBC’s materiality assessment of proposed new music streams on BBC Sounds
Ofcom yesterday published its review of the BBC’s assessment of whether its proposals for three new music streams on BBC Sounds constitute ‘material changes’ to its public service activities.
Before making any changes to its licence-fee funded services, the BBC must first, under the Charter and Agreement, consider whether the changes are material. This involves assessing whether the changes may have a significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition.
In this case, the BBC concluded that its proposed new music streams on BBC Sounds – which are extensions of its current music networks BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 – are not material changes.
Ofcom’s review
We have carefully reviewed the BBC’s assessment, along with further evidence supplied by the Corporation and other industry stakeholders.
We have concluded that the planned launch of the Radio 2 extension stream on BBC Sounds may have a significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition. As such, we consider it does represent a material change.
Given our materiality finding, we are now directing the BBC to stop carrying out this aspect of its proposals. Should the BBC wish to continue to launch the Radio 2 extension Sounds-only stream, it would need to conduct a public interest test (PIT).
With regard to its proposed Radio 1 and Radio 3 extension streams on BBC Sounds, we agree with the BBC that, individually or cumulatively, they are not changes that may have a significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition, and so are not material. We also agree that the BBC’s planned changes to its existing Radio 1 Dance stream are not material. This means that the BBC may proceed with these elements of its plans.
Public interest test on planned new DAB+ radio stations
Our review of the BBC’s materiality assessment for the proposed new BBC Sounds streams is a distinct process from the BBC’s ongoing PIT on four planned new DAB+ radio stations – two extensions of Radio 1, as well as Radio 2 and Radio 3 extensions.
Upon receipt of the BBC’s PIT, and following Ofcom’s initial assessment, Ofcom will carry out a competition assessment within six months, to determine whether or not the BBC may proceed with these changes.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/bbc/review-of-the-bbcs-materiality-assessment-of-proposed-new-music-streams-on-bbc-sounds/
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom at Glastonbury 202405/07/2024 13:15:00
The Glastonbury festival is one of the UK’s biggest cultural events – this year 210,000 people attended the event, which was headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.
Update on complaints about Channel 4 News' 'Undercover inside Reform's campaign'04/07/2024 15:15:00
We received over 270 complaints about Channel 4 News' 'Undercover inside Reform's campaign'. Given the election period, we have urgently assessed them against the due accuracy, due impartiality and offence rules under the Broadcasting Code.
Helping to dismiss disinformation around the General Election20/06/2024 13:20:00
Ahead of the forthcoming General Election, we’re working with social enterprise Shout Out UK and the Electoral Commission to help first-time and younger voters identify and address political misinformation and disinformation.
Ofcom opens new due impartiality investigation into GB News19/06/2024 11:05:00
Ofcom has launched an investigation into People’s Forum: The Prime Ministeron GB News under our due impartiality rules.
Marking 500 Broadcast Bulletins17/06/2024 15:20:00
Today marks the 500th edition of Ofcom’s Broadcast Bulletin – the go-to place to find out about Ofcom’s work to uphold standards on TV and radio.
Ofcom’s role in a General Election – what you need to know29/05/2024 12:10:00
A General Election will take place in the UK on 4 July 2024. In the election period, it’s important that broadcasters follow the rules around what they broadcast during this time. It’s also important that as the broadcast regulator, Ofcom upholds the rules and deals speedily with audience complaints about things they’ve seen or heard on TV and radio during the election period.
Global online safety regulators map out vision to improve international coordination27/05/2024 10:05:00
Online safety regulators from around the world have outlined their vision for how international regulatory approaches to online safety can be more coherent and coordinated.
Ofcom fines BT £2.8m for failing its EE and Plusnet customers22/05/2024 16:20:00
Ofcom has today fined BT £2.8m after it failed to provide more than a million customers with clear and simple contract information before signing up to a new deal.