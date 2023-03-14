Review of the Statement of Public Task

The National Archives is reviewing its Statement of Public Task in line with its statutory requirements.

Members of the public are invited to submit any comments on the draft Statement of Public Task to statementofpublictask@nationalarchives.gov.uk.

The consultation period for this review will run for one month, until 15 April 2023.

Please be aware that any comments submitted will be published as required by our current Statement of Public Task. Personal details will be removed before publishing.

A copy of the draft Statement of Public Task is available to view.