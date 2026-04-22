Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Review of Vandemoortele / Délifrance deal moves to in-depth investigation
Referral to phase 2 comes after period to resolve concerns has expired.
In December 2025, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) stated that Vandemoortele’s proposal to sell 2 production facilities in France, in Avignon and Béthune to a purchaser to be approved by the CMA, might be capable of resolving its competition concerns. However, the period to resolve those concerns has now expired, and Vandemoortele has not formally submitted a proposed buyer for approval by the CMA. The transaction is therefore being referred for a phase 2 investigation.
Vandemoortele and Délifrance each supply frozen viennoiserie products – such as croissants and pains au chocolat – to supermarket and foodservice customers. Supermarkets and other customers bake these products in their in-house bakeries and sell or serve them to consumers.
At phase 1, the CMA found that the merger could lead to Vandemoortele becoming the largest supplier of frozen viennoiserie products in the UK by a considerable margin, and could substantially affect competition in the supply of these products, potentially leading to higher prices or lower quality for customers in the UK.
The businesses proposed to sell Délifrance’s UK laminated dough business together with 2 production facilities in France. At the time, the CMA believed the proposal might resolve its concerns. While the CMA has engaged closely with Vandemoortele to support its delivery of a resolution, Vandemoortele has not put forward a proposed sale.
The deal has now been referred to an in-depth phase 2 inquiry, which will be led by an independent panel of experts who will investigate the concerns in more detail.
More information about the investigation is available on the case page.
Notes to editors
- All enquiries from journalists should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/review-of-vandemoortele-delifrance-deal-moves-to-in-depth-investigation
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA orders the AA and BSM driving schools to refund learner drivers over drip pricing15/04/2026 12:15:00
The AA Driving School and BSM Driving School – both of which are owned by the AA – must refund more than 80,000 customers and pay a fine of £4.2 million.
CMA announces package of actions on business software and cloud services01/04/2026 12:20:00
CMA aims to create greater choice for UK businesses and public sector at pivotal time of advances in AI.
Fake and misleading reviews: 5 businesses under CMA investigation27/03/2026 17:10:00
Five companies now under investigation as the CMA steps up its work to tackle fake reviews and misleading star ratings – and protect people online.
CMA concludes market investigation with major reforms to veterinary sector25/03/2026 10:20:00
The CMA has set out its final reforms – which will start coming into force later this year – to help pet owners better navigate the vet services market.
CMA investigates Adobe over concerns about cancellation fees20/03/2026 10:25:00
Investigation examines whether Adobe’s early cancellation fees are unfair and misleading.
CMA steps up monitoring of petrol and diesel prices12/03/2026 17:30:00
Greater scrutiny of prices paid at the pump in light of the conflict in the Middle East.
CMA examines concerns about heating oil11/03/2026 14:15:00
The CMA is examining heating oil amid concerns about rising prices due to conflict in the Middle East.
Final decision on disputed price controls for 5 water companies10/03/2026 16:20:00
An independent group of experts appointed by the CMA has decided how much revenue 5 water companies are allowed following their rejection of Ofwat’s decision.