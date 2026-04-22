Review of Vandemoortele / Délifrance deal moves to in-depth investigation

In December 2025, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) stated that Vandemoortele’s proposal to sell 2 production facilities in France, in Avignon and Béthune to a purchaser to be approved by the CMA, might be capable of resolving its competition concerns. However, the period to resolve those concerns has now expired, and Vandemoortele has not formally submitted a proposed buyer for approval by the CMA. The transaction is therefore being referred for a phase 2 investigation.

Vandemoortele and Délifrance each supply frozen viennoiserie products – such as croissants and pains au chocolat – to supermarket and foodservice customers. Supermarkets and other customers bake these products in their in-house bakeries and sell or serve them to consumers.

At phase 1, the CMA found that the merger could lead to Vandemoortele becoming the largest supplier of frozen viennoiserie products in the UK by a considerable margin, and could substantially affect competition in the supply of these products, potentially leading to higher prices or lower quality for customers in the UK.

The businesses proposed to sell Délifrance’s UK laminated dough business together with 2 production facilities in France. At the time, the CMA believed the proposal might resolve its concerns. While the CMA has engaged closely with Vandemoortele to support its delivery of a resolution, Vandemoortele has not put forward a proposed sale.

The deal has now been referred to an in-depth phase 2 inquiry, which will be led by an independent panel of experts who will investigate the concerns in more detail.

More information about the investigation is available on the case page.

Notes to editors