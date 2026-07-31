Review on holiday let tax rules to support tourism and local communities

The Welsh Government has today launched a 12-week consultation on changes to the criteria used to classify self-catering properties for local tax purposes, including a review of the 182-day letting threshold.

Self-catering properties may be subject to non-domestic rates rather than council tax, but only if they meet certain letting criteria.

Since April 2023, this has required that a property is available to let for at least 252 days and actually let for at least 182 days in the previous year.

The consultation will explore whether the 182-day threshold is set at the right level and what impact a modest reduction might have.

In addition, 5 new exemptions are proposed for self-catering properties that could not reasonably be used as a permanent home.

These could cover properties which are part of a wider business, large multi-unit properties, properties subject to a relevant planning restriction, properties within the curtilage of the owner's home, and properties on the owner's farm.

Cabinet Minister for Finance, Elin Jones said:

Our manifesto included a commitment to keep the 182-day letting threshold under review and create clear and reasonable new exemptions where self-catering accommodation would not qualify as a private home. I have heard representations from a number of businesses that are making meaningful contributions to their local economies but are unable to meet the current threshold. This consultation will help us find a solution that works better for everyone, including businesses, local authorities and local areas. I am committed to getting the balance right – keeping homes in our communities while giving tourism the support it needs to thrive.

The consultation will run from the 31 July until 23 October 2026 and is available here:

Classification of self-catering properties for local tax purposes