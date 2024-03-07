Announces revised National Networks National Policy Statement (06 March 2024).

National road and rail networks provide critical long-distance links between places, offering fast and reliable journey times and enabling connectivity between people and communities. This government is committed to investing in our transport links – like our historic £8.5 billion investment into road resurfacing, part of our £36 billion plan to reinvest money that would have been spent on HS2 into local transport connections.

These investments in turn stimulate economic growth by facilitating deeper labour markets, giving better access to jobs and education, and businesses better access to skills. National networks also help with leisure journeys across the country, and support tourism. They connect vital infrastructure such as ports and airports to people and markets. They enable the movement of goods and freight into, out of, and across England, which is vital to UK prosperity, health, wellbeing, and security. Well-functioning networks allow people and goods to more freely and reduce costs to individuals and businesses.

There are a range of challenges which national networks face, and which may lead to the need to develop national networks further through infrastructure interventions. These include:

the need to maintain network performance and meet user needs

supporting economic growth

resilience and adaptation to climate change

supporting the government’s environment and net zero commitments

maintaining and enhancing safety

The current National Networks National Policy Statement was designated by Ministers on 14 January 2015 following a Parliamentary debate. The decision to review it under section 6 of the Planning Act 2008 was announced on 22 July 2021 and a statement made to the House.

I am today laying before Parliament the revised National Networks National Policy Statement for the relevant period ending 23 April pursuant to section 9(8) of the Planning Act 2008. At the same time, I am also laying, pursuant to section 9(5) of the Planning Act 2008, the government’s response to the Transport Select Committee report of 20 October 2023 and publishing the government’s response to the public consultation on the draft national policy statement.

The National Networks National Policy Statement sets out the need for development of nationally significant road, rail and strategic rail freight interchange projects. It provides an appropriate and effective framework for the Planning Inspectorate and the Secretary of State for Transport to examine and make decisions on development consent applications for road, rail and strategic rail freight interchanges in England. It makes it easier, simpler and cheaper to deliver the transport infrastructure we all use or will use in future.

A public consultation on the draft national policy statement was undertaken from 14 March 2023 to 6 June 2023 and the statement was also scrutinised by the Transport Select Committee, which considered written evidence as well as information from oral evidence sessions. I would like to thank the chair and members of the Committee for their very helpful report and recommendations.

The government has considered the consultation responses and the report of the Transport Select Committee in producing this revised version of the national policy statement.

Copies of the National Networks National Policy Statement and government’s response to the Transport Select Committee will be laid in Parliament. I am also publishing these documents on the department’s website, with the government’s response to the public consultation on the draft national policy statement, the appraisal of sustainability and the habitats regulations assessment.