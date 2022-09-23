Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Revised timetable for election of Committee Chairs announced
The Speaker has announced a revised timetable for the election of the Chairs of the Science and Technology and Foreign Affairs Committees.
With the death of the Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, all parliamentary activities were suspended for the period of national mourning.
While the vacancies were triggered at different times, the Speaker has decided to hold the elections on the same day.
Nominations remain open and will close at 3.30pm on Tuesday 11 October. If there is only one candidate for either role, the Speaker is likely to announce the result that day. If there is more than one candidate, the Speaker has declared that the ballot will take place on Wednesday 12 October between 11am and 2.30pm. The Speaker will announce the results in the Chamber later that day.
Select committee chairs are allocated according to party. The Order of the House of 16 January 2020 allocated the Chairs of these Committees to the Conservative Party. Only a Member of the Conservative Party may stand for election although all MPs are able to take part in the election process.
Candidates require 15 signatures from their own party to be nominated. Valid nominations received each day will be printed in the next day’s business papers of the House. They will also be published on the Parliament website with the names of the candidate’s supporting signatories, any declared interests and any supporting statement.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/78/foreign-affairs-committee/news/173254/revised-timetable-for-election-of-committee-chairs-announced/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee Chair response to government plans to tackle energy crisis08/09/2022 15:05:00
In response to Prime Minister Liz Truss’ announcement of a freeze on energy bills.
Treasury Committee publishes Government and regulator responses to ‘Future of Financial Services Regulation’ report08/09/2022 11:25:00
The Treasury Committee yesterday published responses from the Government, Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to its report on the Future of Financial Services Regulation.
DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight comments on Unboxed festival visitor numbers05/09/2022 15:33:00
DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight recently (01 September 2022) commented on Unboxed festival visitor numbers.
Visa and Mastercard respond to Treasury Committee on card fee increases24/08/2022 12:20:00
The Treasury Committee today publishes responses from Visa and Mastercard on recent increases in card transaction fees.
Unfocused UK science and technology strategy risks “science superpower” becoming an empty slogan05/08/2022 11:38:00
The Committee’s report on a UK science and technology strategy concludes that there is an urgent need to develop an implementation plan for the Government’s welcome science and technology ambitions, or they risk becoming empty slogans.
Adult Social Care needs immediate funding injection and long-term plan, says Levelling Up Committee04/08/2022 15:33:00
The Government urgently needs to come forward with additional funding this year to help the ravaged adult social care sector meet immediate pressures, including inflation and unmet care needs, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today.
MPs question Government inaction on 'cruel' legislation targeting certain dog breeds04/08/2022 11:38:00
Members of the Commons Petitions Committee have expressed disappointment after Ministers at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) responded to concerns about breed specific legislation by defending current practice and refusing to engage with petitioners.
EAC calls for rapid implementation of environmental principles in policymaking across Government29/07/2022 15:33:00
The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) yesterday argued that there is no reason for any further delay to the roll-out of the Government’s Environmental Principles, which are intended to be binding on policymakers across many areas of central government.
New Report: MPs call for new Menopause Ambassador to keep women in the workplace29/07/2022 11:38:00
Employers' lack of support for menopausal symptoms is pushing 'highly skilled and experienced' women out of work, with knock-on effects on the gender pay gap, pension gap and the number of women in senior leadership positions.