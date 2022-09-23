Revised timetable for election of Committee Chairs announced

The Speaker has announced a revised timetable for the election of the Chairs of the Science and Technology and Foreign Affairs Committees.

With the death of the Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, all parliamentary activities were suspended for the period of national mourning.

While the vacancies were triggered at different times, the Speaker has decided to hold the elections on the same day.

Nominations remain open and will close at 3.30pm on Tuesday 11 October. If there is only one candidate for either role, the Speaker is likely to announce the result that day. If there is more than one candidate, the Speaker has declared that the ballot will take place on Wednesday 12 October between 11am and 2.30pm. The Speaker will announce the results in the Chamber later that day.

Select committee chairs are allocated according to party. The Order of the House of 16 January 2020 allocated the Chairs of these Committees to the Conservative Party. Only a Member of the Conservative Party may stand for election although all MPs are able to take part in the election process.

Candidates require 15 signatures from their own party to be nominated. Valid nominations received each day will be printed in the next day’s business papers of the House. They will also be published on the Parliament website with the names of the candidate’s supporting signatories, any declared interests and any supporting statement.

Further information