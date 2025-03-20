Revision to March 2024 Neighbourhood Policing Numbers

Neighbourhood policing statistics were corrected yesterday due to inaccuracies in the previous government’s police workforce data.

The issues were uncovered as part of a data validation exercise commissioned by the Home Secretary and carried out by the NPCC to establish an accurate picture of the number of officers serving in neighbourhood roles. It follows long-standing concerns from both the Home Office and police forces about the accuracy of previously published workforce figures for neighbourhood policing.

Whilst this does not mean that the overall police numbers were incorrect, it demonstrates that the real number of neighbourhood police officers working in our communities has been artificially inflated in recent years. The government is clear that the public – who have seen and felt the reduction in neighbourhood officers and PCSOs on their streets in recent years – deserve far better than this.

It comes as the government is introducing the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, to ensure that everyone has a named contactable police officer.

As part of the data validation exercise, all police forces were asked to verify the previously published workforce data published under the “neighbourhood policing” category for March 2024. The work revealed substantial discrepancies between the previously published data and the updated figures being provided by forces which more accurately reflect the reality on the ground. Of the 43 forces in England and Wales, 29 advised that their published combined neighbourhood officer and PCSO numbers should be revised down, whilst four forces revised their figures upwards. This resulted in an overall downwards revision of 2,611 compared to the figures published last year.

Forces have cited several reasons for revisions to their March 2024 data which have now been thoroughly tested by the Home Office with individual forces. Some forces say they made human resources (HR) errors after restructuring their neighbourhood policing model or relied on outdated HR systems. Others incorrectly categorised student officers in neighbourhood policing as default, despite them still being in the classroom and not out on our streets, fully trained. Errors also occurred through the incorrect categorisation of officers who perform roles that span multiple functions as in some cases, officers were recorded as working in neighbourhood policing roles when in reality they covered multiple duties, such as incident response. This blurring of the lines between officer duties did not accurately reflect the real number of dedicated neighbourhood officers patrolling our streets.

It is vital for both the government and police forces that they have a clear and accurate understanding of the state of neighbourhood policing in our communities.

The Home Office has now issued new instructions and guidance directly to forces on the categorisation of neighbourhood policing to ensure that we are recording them correctly, particularly on the distinction between response officers and neighbourhood police officers, and how to categorise classroom-based student officers. This means that systems are now in place to prevent these errors from happening in the future and to ensure that the data can be relied on going forward. The department will now require robust neighbourhood policing data returns from individual forces on a monthly basis to track the neighbourhood policing workforce more closely. This will be aligned with a strong performance framework harnessing national data to monitor performance and direct improvements in order to raise standards across the service.

The government’s flagship Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee will put police back on the beat with 13,000 additional police officers and PCSOs in neighbourhood roles in communities across the country. Each neighbourhood will have a named, contactable officer to tackle the issues facing their communities, and there will be guaranteed, intelligence-led patrols in town centres and high streets, with new powers to tackle the criminality and anti-social behaviour plaguing our streets.

Due to the quick work by forces to rectify the statistical errors, the numbers published yesterday are provisional and will be confirmed in an official statistical release in the usual way.

The Home Secretary yesterday written to the Home Affairs Select Committee to set out this information in more detail.

Further information

Table 1: March 2024 published data and NPCC revised data (as at 18 March 2025)

Forces making large reductions (either in terms of numbers, FTE, or as a proportion of neighbourhood policing workforce):

West Midlands Police

A revision in previous statistics downwards of 649 officers from 1,045

Reason: Following being placed into ‘Engaged’ status by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in December 2023 (following serious concerns over its investigations and victim outcomes), the force had redeployed a number of neighbourhood resources into ‘Responding to calls for service’ and ‘Investigations’. However, system identifiers on HR systems had not been updated which generated the significant administrative inaccuracy. West Midlands have since been removed from ‘Engaged’ status by HMICFRS.

Gloucestershire Constabulary

A revision in previous statistics downwards by 66% and a slight decrease for PCSOs

Reason: Specialist functions, investigative resources, and patrol had previously been included in the neighbourhood policing category in error. The inaccuracy of the original data appears to be primarily related to the unique post identifiers in a recently implemented HR System, which Gloucestershire are looking to update.

Suffolk Constabulary

A revision in previous statistics downwards for a large number of officers and some PCSOs that will result in data fall by 52%

Reason: The force has identified a series of errors in the categorisation of roles, such as the inclusion of student officers in the neighbourhood policing category when they should have been included as category 1b (Incident (Response) Management). additionally, several of Suffolk’s specialist reassurance teams were included in neighbourhood policing when they should have been recorded as category 1c (Specialist Community Liaison) and several senior manager posts were included in neighbourhood policing rather than 1d (‘Local Policing Command Team’).

Thames Valley Police

A revision in previous statistics downwards by 33% for neighbourhood officers and 20% downwards for neighbourhood workforce overall

Reason: Identified discrepancies in how neighbourhood policing roles were recorded, following a recent internal review. The issues stemmed from technical limitations and differences between job titles and the detail of roles performed by officers.

Merseyside Police

A revision in previous statistics downwards by 209 neighbourhood officers, although offset by a 182 increase in PCSOs

Reason: Student officers were mistakenly included as neighbourhood policing officers. All PCSOs were incorrectly categorised under 1c “Specialist Community Liaison”. In addition, they had included local public order / neighbourhood tactical teams under 1a, when they should have been classified under 5f “Advanced Public Order.

Dorset Police

A revision in previous statistics downwards by 38% in overall neighbourhood policing numbers

Reason: The force revised the figures to ensure that only those officers and PCSOs dedicated to neighbourhood policing functions were included. They excluded those in functions that do not contribute to neighbourhood policing including specialist functions, investigative resources, and patrol, which had previously been included in the neighbourhood policing category in error.