NHS Wales
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Revisit the day: the Welsh Public Health Conference 2026
On Tuesday 13 October, over 350 delegates joined us for the Welsh Public Health Conference in Glamorgan Cricket, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Partners from the public, private, academic and third sectors joined us for our flagship event, focusing on the theme of ‘putting people at the heart of prevention’.
We were proud to kick off our conference and get our delegates up on their feet with an energetic performance from Choirs for Good. We were also joined by Nerys Evans MS, Deputy Minister for Public Health and Prevention, who spoke about the importance of a ‘prevention revolution’, followed by Lars Münter, International Director from the Nordic Wellbeing Academy.
Workshops and lightning talks were led by Public Health Wales and partners, including the Money and Pension Service, the Dream Team, Cardiff and Vale Health Board, Welsh Government and Platfform, among many others from health-boards and third sector organisations. The workshops and lightning talks explored financial wellbeing, healthy spaces, climate change, local care in communities and providing the best start in life.
Thank you to everyone who attended, engaged with the workshops and contributed to the day. We hope you found it an opportunity to network, share learning and innovation and develop partnerships.
Watch our event round-up video.
Read, Iechyd Da, our conference companion magazine.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/2026/10/22/revisit-the-day-the-welsh-public-health-conference-2026/
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