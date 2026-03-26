Scottish Government
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Revitalising communities
Initiatives to drive economic growth and tackle poverty.
Projects to create jobs and regenerate communities across Scotland will benefit from funding set out in the 2026-27 Scottish Budget.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes outlined 32 projects across Scotland which will benefit from the latest round of the £36 million Regeneration Capital Grant Fund. The proposals are expected to support more than 1,200 new jobs and 800 training opportunities as well as bringing 21 disused or derelict sites back into use.
Initiatives include funding to transform Granton Lighthouse into a hub for musicians, artists and creative businesses, with studios and offices as well as exhibition space and a café open to the public.
Other projects include:
- starting works on an advanced manufacturing park for maritime technologies on the River Clyde
- creating affordable homes in remote areas of the Highlands and Islands
- expanding watersports businesses in Tarbert and Campbeltown
- extending Harris’s only visitor centre to include retail and events space and student accommodation
Following a visit to Granton Lighthouse Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes yesterday said:
"This investment will make a real difference to people's lives – providing affordable homes, economic opportunities and community spaces the length and breadth of Scotland.
"Creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities will boost family incomes and give children a better start in life.
"Granton Lighthouse is a beacon for its community's future. Once derelict, it will become a vibrant creative hub as part of our commitment to support plans to regenerate Granton Waterfront into a thriving coastal community."
Granton Lighthouse will be operated by Out of the Blue Arts and Education Trust after its restoration. Rob Hoon, Chief Executive of the trust, yesterday said:
“Out of the Blue is delighted that the Scottish Government has granted regeneration funding for the refurbishment of Granton Lighthouse.
“We have been an integral part of the team planning the refurbishment of Granton Lighthouse. The Lighthouse is a significant landmark listed building loved by local people, who see an exciting opportunity for involvement in a new creative space, with opportunities for learning, a cafe, studios, music practice and recording.”
Background
The latest round of the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund is funded through the 2026-27 Scottish Budget and operated in partnership with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities.
Information about the Scottish Marine Technology Park and the investment at Granton Waterfront is available online.
Regeneration Capital Grant Fund projects for 2026-27:
- Granton Lighthouse Creative Hub (City of Edinburgh) – £2,277,545
- The Scottish Marine Technology Park (West Dunbartonshire Council) – £4,229,000
- Achagarry: homes for Coigach (Highland Council) – £575,920
- Sustainable living in Applecross (Highland Council) – £552,000
- Hebrides People Visitor Centre (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar) – £1,850,000
- Kintyre Seasports (Argyll and Bute Council) – £800,000
- Tarbert Harbour Community Water Sports and Activity Hub (Argyll and Bute Council) – £850,000
- North Uist Community and Heritage (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar) – £599,000
- Tighnabruaich community refuelling and business hub (Argyll and Bute Council) – £120,000
- 130–132 High Street, Dumfries (Dumfries and Galloway Council) – £838,909
- GDI site remediation and enabling works, Gatehouse of Fleet (Dumfries and Galloway Council) – £1,034,058
- Kirkton Community Centre (Dundee Council) – £1,426,916
- Bourtreehill village regeneration (North Ayrshire Council) – £1,169,000
- The Cairnlea Centre: a wellbeing hub for Airdrie (North Lanarkshire Council) – £1,700,000
- Grant Lodge: gateway to Moray (Moray Council) – £1,104,827
- Speldiburn Community Hub enhancement project (Shetland Council) – £997,943
- A new community hub and civic square for Dalgety Bay (Fife Council) – £1,500,000
- Rouken Glen Wellbeing and Enterprise Hub (East Renfrewshire Council) – £450,000
- Shawfield Innovation – Red Tree Labs (Clyde Gateway Urban Regeneration Company) – £1,000,000
- Nonhebel Park final phase (Argyll and Bute Council) – £648,500
- Aberfeldy Affordable Housing (Perth and Kinross Council) – £300,000
- Greenway Micro Community Hub (City of Edinburgh Council) – £464,200
- Ionad Eilean na h-Òige (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar) – £959,000
- CRT new speculative units (Fife Council) – £3,756,638
- Springburn Winter Gardens (Glasgow City Council) – £1,129,059
- Community and business units at the Space (Highland Council) – £500,000
- Westray Community Hub (Orkney Council) – £1,200,000
- Johnstone vision – Houston Court regeneration (Renfrewshire Council) – £850,000
- The bandstand project (South Ayrshire Council) – £700,000
- Barr Community Hub (South Ayrshire Council) – £500,000
- Glassford Village Hall redevelopment (South Lanarkshire Council) – £750,000
- Stoneyburn Community Hub (West Lothian Council) – £1,200,000
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/revitalising-communities/
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