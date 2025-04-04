NCFE
|Printable version
Rewarding volunteering: Good for Me Good for FE and NCFE pilot microcredentials
Good for Me Good for FE (GfMGfFE), the national initiative promoting social action in colleges, is launching a volunteering microcredential programme for students.
Developed in partnership with educational charity NCFE, the programme is designed to recognise the contributions students make to their communities through volunteering – and to highlight the employability skills they gain as a result.
As a further development of the GfMGfFE campaign, which has been running since 2021, a group of colleges will be piloting the bronze-level programme with some of their students over the coming weeks. This pilot will inform further development of the initiative, which is expected to be rolled out later this year.
To achieve the digital credential, students must complete a minimum of 10 hours of volunteering, alongside key learning modules focused on communication, teamwork and time management. It is designed to be flexible, with delivery supported by tutors and self-guided learning resources.
Dr Sam Parrett CBE, Group CEO of London South East Colleges, which leads the GfMGfFE campaign says:
“Since the GfMGfFE campaign launched in 2021, staff and students at colleges across the country have generated millions of pounds in social value through volunteering.
“These activities help build a wide range of employability skills for young people – and we wanted to ensure that this is better recognised and celebrated by employers and educators.
“These new microcredentials will better enable students to demonstrate to employers the fantastic work they are doing alongside their main qualifications. It will highlight their commitment to the community and the valuable skills, such as communication and teamwork, they have developed as a result.
“We look forward to seeing the outcome of the pilot and the positive impact that we hope this will have on students and their career aspirations.”
David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, adds:
“Recognising and celebrating the achievements of learners in all aspects of their development and growth is hugely important to raise aspirations and hopefully, inspire others too. We’re therefore proud to work alongside GfMGfFE colleagues to endorse this fantastic volunteering programme, ensuring it meets the highest standards of design, structure, and delivery.
“By embedding key employability skills and supporting them with digital credential recognition, we’re helping students showcase their achievements in a meaningful, verifiable way – boosting their confidence and career prospects.
“This fantastic initiative not only highlights the valuable contributions students are making to their communities but also strengthens their future opportunities. We’re delighted to back the pilot with in-kind support and can’t wait to see the positive impact it has.”
A comprehensive suite of resources, including tutor handbooks, engagement activities and submission materials have been developed to support colleges and students undertaking the programme.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/rewarding-volunteering-good-for-me-good-for-fe-and-ncfe-pilot-microcredentials/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
New report finds 1 in 5 lack the digital skills needed for modern life04/04/2025 14:15:00
A new report from education charity NCFE has revealed that one in five people in the UK lack the essential digital skills needed to navigate modern life.
Why would you want to work in early years?01/04/2025 09:15:00
Talking recently to a group of students studying for a childcare qualification, I was disappointed in my own reaction when one student recalled how she had been questioned about her choice of career.
Why would you want to work in early years?28/03/2025 14:15:00
Talking recently to a group of students studying for a childcare qualification, I was disappointed in my own reaction when one student recalled how she had been questioned about her choice of career.
What we've learned from investing £1 million in assessment innovation27/03/2025 15:15:15
In an era where learning is evolving at an unprecedented pace, assessment must keep up.
Diary of an Apprentice: my journey with dyslexia and ADHD20/03/2025 14:15:00
Navigating life with dyslexia and ADHD has been a journey of resilience and self-discovery. As a 47-year-old woman, mother of four, and grandmother of two, my path has been anything but straightforward.
A smarter start at Kendal College: integrating NCFE’s Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn04/03/2025 14:15:00
At Kendal College, setting learners up for success from day one is a priority. To support this, the college has embedded NCFE’s Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn into its induction programme for first-year students.
Innovation fund offers up to £125k to transform assessment and vocational education18/02/2025 14:15:00
The latest round of funding was yesterday (17 February) opened looking for ideas to improve assessment within vocational education.
Before you click that link, always think!11/02/2025 14:15:00
A total of £580 million was stolen through phishing scams in just the first half of 2023. Keep reading to learn how to avoid falling prey to them.