Rhondda Hub for Veterans helps Ian find a place to call home
Rhondda Hub for Veterans in the Welsh Valleys is one of 83 community groups across Wales, celebrating a share of more than £1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in UK. Rhondda Hub for Veterans, were awarded £10,000 to address homelessness, supporting people in Rhondda who have left the armed forces.
The group also help with underlying issues such as unemployment and tackling mental health issues.
Ian Lowther, helped by, and now a volunteer for, Rhondda Hub for Veterans explains how their support helped to get a place where he could call his home;
“Without the support of the Rhondda Hub for Veterans, I would never have managed to make that leap of moving into somewhere that I could call my home.”
Ian praises the work of Rhondda Hub for Veterans and the support he received through the Rhondda Hub saying:
“Within a week of having my initial interview with Rhondda Hub for Veterans I had a follow up meeting and they explained everything in plain English. It was a matter of days again before the team had put together a list of properties that they felt would meet my needs. Two weeks after that initial phone call, I had signed on the dotted line and began renting my own home in the Valleys.
“Each organisation in the Veterans support community has a niche role. The Rhondda Hub looks after one of the key elements in helping someone get their life back together. I know that without their help I would never have the firm foundation that I do now, to build my life on. Thank you.”
The National Lottery Community Fund awards grants from as little as £300 up to £500,000 and has a network of Funding Officers across Wales to support groups such as Rhondda Hub for Veterans access National Lottery funding. The Fund offers an advice line to support groups with an initial conversation, open five days a week on 0300 123 0735.
John Rose, Wales Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said:
“Over eight in ten of our grants are for under £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities doing amazing things, like the Rhondda Hub for Veterans. As Ian’s story shows, the Hub has an enormous impact, helping people to thrive. Grants like these are made possible thanks to National Lottery players.”
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK, to read about some more of the 84 amazing projects we have funded this month with grants totalling £1,103,525 (this link downloads a word document with the list).
