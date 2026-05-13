Rhun ap Iorwerth elected First Minister of Wales

Rhun ap Iorwerth has become First Minister of Wales, following a swearing in ceremony in Cardiff yesterday afternoon.

Mr ap Iorwerth was nominated as FM in an historic vote in the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, earlier yesterday. After the vote, he was sworn in by the Hon Mrs Justice Mary Stacey DBE in a formal ceremony in front of family, formally becoming leader of Wales.

He becomes the first FM to represent a North Wales constituency, after being elected to represent Bangor Conwy Môn at the Senedd election last Thursday.

In his speech to the Senedd following the vote, Mr ap Iorwerth said: