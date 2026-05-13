Welsh Government
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Rhun ap Iorwerth elected First Minister of Wales
Rhun ap Iorwerth has become First Minister of Wales, following a swearing in ceremony in Cardiff yesterday afternoon.
Mr ap Iorwerth was nominated as FM in an historic vote in the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, earlier yesterday. After the vote, he was sworn in by the Hon Mrs Justice Mary Stacey DBE in a formal ceremony in front of family, formally becoming leader of Wales.
He becomes the first FM to represent a North Wales constituency, after being elected to represent Bangor Conwy Môn at the Senedd election last Thursday.
In his speech to the Senedd following the vote, Mr ap Iorwerth said:
It is the greatest privilege of my life to be elected First Minister in a nation that means so much to me.
I'm eager to repay the trust that the people in Wales have placed in us and to achieve the change that people have stated so clearly they wish to see.
Something has stirred in the soul of Wales. A new confidence, a new hope. A new broader horizon, never to be narrowed again.
From this historic moment onwards every person in every part of our nation can know that the government of Wales is their government.
My promise to everyone is that I will lead without prejudice or presumption. I will never take this privilege for granted.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/rhun-ap-iorwerth-elected-first-minister-wales
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