Ridership figures near music venues soar as world-class music acts take to the London stage this summer

Ridership at several stations on Transport for London's (TfL)'s network peaked this summer thanks to concerts with musical giants including Beyoncé, Oasis and Stray Kids, giving a boost to the economy and showing that public transport is the best way to experience London.

This summer, White Hart Lane station, on the London Overground Weaver line and close to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has experienced its busiest days this decade. Entries and exits surpassed 33,000 in a day on the first night of the Stray Kids concerts at the stadium in July and exceeded 30,000 for the last of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter concerts in June.

During the first three dates (25, 26 and 30 July) of the long-anticipated Oasis concerts at Wembley Stadium, entries and exits at nearby Wembley Park station peaked at their highest this year, surpassing 131,000. The station also saw around 130,000 entries and exits for both of Lana Del Rey's concerts in July (3 and 4 July).

Stratford station had its busiest day of the year in June with Iron Maiden playing at the nearby London Stadium on 28 June, while Arsenal station saw the most entries and exits of any day this year with the final two Robbie Williams concerts at the Emirates Stadium on 7 June. Entries and exits also exceeded 50,000 at Marble Arch station on Saturday 5 July when Sabrina Carpenter performed at BST Hyde Park.

UK Music estimates that 7.5m music tourists attended concerts and festivals in London last year, accounting for £2.7bn of the country's total £10bn revenue, and people using Tubes, trains and buses to get to gigs provides a further boost to the economy.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

"This summer is proving once again that London is the undisputed global capital of music, with our world-class public transport system helping millions of Londoners and visitors make the most of the action. "From Beyoncé to Lana del Rey, fans have turned out in droves to see their favourite artist, and TfL has kept the capital moving safely, efficiently, and sustainably. These ridership figures show the vital role our transport network plays in bringing people together, boosting the economy and supporting jobs. "From global superstars at sellout stadiums to rising stars at grassroots venues, I'm proud that London's music scene is leading the way as we continue to build a better London for everyone."

Emma Strain, TfL's Customer Director, said:

"It's been a blockbuster summer of concerts in London already with bands like Oasis returning and international acts like Stray Kids and Lana Del Rey taking to the stage. It's wonderful to see this reflected in our ridership figures at many stations on our network and the economic benefit of world-class acts performing here will be felt in the capital and beyond. As well as these big concerts there are so many other music events going on across London this summer, many free and accessible by public transport such as our vast network of bus services, for those looking for a low-cost day out."

Several free festivals and events are taking place in London over the rest of the summer and are reachable by public transport:

King's Cross Summer Sounds, 7-17 August at Coal Drops Yard. Served by King's Cross station and several bus routes including the 30, 63 and 73

Woolwich Carnival, part of the Royal Greenwich Festivals, this vibrant celebration - the 10th anniversary of the festival - brings together local schools, performers, artists and community groups for a joyful day of music, dance and carnival spirit on Saturday 13 September. Served by Woolwich and Woolwich Arsenal stations and several bus routes including the 122, 244 and 469

Hear it Live! – Steel Pans, vibrant calypso rhythms from Paul Cherrie and a chance to see hundreds of musical instruments on display at the Horniman Museum and Gardens, Forest Hill, on Thursday 14 August. Part of the Hear it Live! series taking place at the museum on the second Thursday of every month. Served by Forest Hill London Overground station and several bus routes including the 176, 356, and P4

Broomfield Blues, for blues music each Sunday afternoon in August at Broomfield Park Bandstand, Palmers Green, and live music, a funfair and more at Palmers Green Festival at the same venue on Sunday 7 September. Served by Palmers Green station and bus routes 121 and W6

Summer by the Canal, with free music every Thursday evening at Here East, Hackney, until Thursday 25 August. Served by Hackney Wick London Overground station and routes 241 and 388

Visitors to Here East will also be able to see a new exhibition from artist Conrad Shawcross at the Timber Yard entrance from 11 September. The Nervous System (Umbilical) is a 10-metre-high immersive installation that weaves a rope, and follows Shawcross's sculpture, Manifold (Major Third) 5:4, that was commissioned by the Crossrail Art Programme for outside the western entrance to the Elizabeth Line at Liverpool Street station.

The beat also goes on in stations across the TfL network with the licensed busking scheme, which sees talented musicians perform to millions of customers each day. Two new busking pitches recently opened at Tottenham Court Road station, in addition to the two existing ones, while the pitch at Knightsbridge station reopened earlier this year following works to give the station step-free access.

In the autumn months, London Transport Museum is holding music performances on six Fridays in September and October, with live performances from some of London's most talented young classical and jazz musicians set against the unique backdrop of the museum's iconic collection.

Public transport is the best way to experience London, and buses remain the most affordable and accessible way to get around, with the Mayor's Hopper fare allowing unlimited bus journeys within the hour for just £1.75. The Superloop links outer London town centres with express bus services and more than 100 Night Routes operate across London, and there are now more 2,000 zero-emission vehicles in the bus fleet, making for a cleaner and greener way to travel.

