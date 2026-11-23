With the unprecedented challenges facing this generation of young people high up the political agenda, the newly launched Right Homes, Right Now campaign is sending an open letter to Secretary of State Angela Rayner identifying the lack of suitable housing options as the key factor holding back young people from realising their potential.

The Youth Homelessness Collective, a coalition of over 150 charities and campaign groups, is calling for the Government to work with young people to make housing available that supports young people experiencing and at risk of homelessness.

With the security of home in place, the letter to Rayner states, more young people will be able to build an independent life.

Specifically, the letter calls for better access to:

Supported Housing. Supported Housing, with specialist support for young people experiencing and at risk of homelessness, is critical in preventing and ending dangerous cases of young people being forced to sleep on the streets.

Stepping Stone Housing. Stepping Stone accommodation supports people to transition from supported housing and emergency accommodation into independent living.

Affordable homes. Housing affordability is a huge issue for everyone – but particularly for young people who have already experienced homelessness, most likely to be on lower incomes and have no access to savings.

Research from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government1 shows that 48% of people sleeping rough first did so when under the age of 25. Those experiencing homelessness are also much more likely to develop poor physical and mental health, and struggle to access secure employment, creating a vicious cycle of disadvantage.

Quotes from a selection of senior leaders at charities who are members of the Youth Homelessness Collective, supporting the Right Homes, Right Now campaign.

“Our members - frontline homelessness services across the country - see every day that a lack of affordable and appropriate housing is both a cause of homelessness and a block on supporting people trying to move on from homelessness.”

“Ending homelessness will be a generational change and the right housing for young people is the key to building generational prosperity. As the Prime Minister has acknowledged “with a good home, everything is possible. Without one, it can feel like nothing is.”

“Ensuring young people have the support they need to secure and keep a home today will prevent more young people falling into a cycle of homelessness, insecurity and poverty.”

Fiona Colley, Director of Social Change, Homeless Link

“The lack of suitable and affordable homes for young people with the support they need to thrive is creating the youth homelessness crisis we see today. Every day at New Horizon Youth Centre, we meet young people who have fallen through multiple cracks in the current system."

"That is why we are proud to join the Collective to call for the right homes at the right time for all young people. This is about creating the solutions to end homelessness in both the short and long term." Meghan Roach, CEO, New Horizon Youth Centre

“With the right support, young people can pursue their ambitions, get into good jobs and play an active part in their communities."

"We cannot let a difficult time in a young person’s life limit what they can go on to achieve. We must invest in supported accommodation now.” Alexia Murphy, CEO, Depaul UK