Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Rights watchdog responds to Safety of Rwanda Bill
The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill risks damaging the UK’s human rights legal framework and breaching its obligations under international law, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has told MPs and Peers.
Fulfilling its role as a National Human Rights Institution, the EHRC provided the Joint Committee on Human Rights with written evidence to support the committee’s legislative scrutiny of the Bill. The EHRC has also provided Peers with briefing ahead of the Bill’s second reading in the House of Lords yesterday (Monday 29 January 2024).
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission yesterday said:
“Human rights are universal and must be guaranteed for all.
“The Human Rights Act (HRA) has significantly improved human rights protections for everyone in the UK, but the Safety of Rwanda Bill undermines the universality of human rights by disapplying core provisions of the HRA.
“On the face of the Bill, the Home Secretary was unable to confirm that it complies with the European Convention on Human Rights. By disapplying sections of the HRA and seeking to prevent courts from considering the risk of refoulement, this Bill could expose people to harm and breaches of their right to life, their rights to be free from torture and inhuman or degrading treatment and their right to effective remedy.”
Parliamentary briefing: Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill House of Lords – Second Reading (29 January 2024)
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/rights-watchdog-responds-safety-rwanda-bill
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Statement regarding the Department for Education’s guidance for schools and colleges in England on gender questioning children20/12/2023 12:20:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission comments on the Department for Education’s guidance for schools and colleges in England on gender questioning children
Review of our accreditation as a National Human Rights Institution30/11/2023 10:10:00
Earlier this year, several civil society organisations in the UK wrote to the Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA), asking for the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s 'A' status accreditation as a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) to be reviewed.
Final Board Effectiveness Review published28/11/2023 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published its last Board Effectiveness Review as part of its ongoing governance and transparency review. This was carried out in 2022.
Live Nation commits to improve festival accessibility through legal agreement with equality watchdog24/11/2023 09:15:00
Live Nation (Music) UK Limited, on behalf of itself and festival operator Festival Republic, has signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) following accessibility concerns at two UK festivals.
Major watchdog report reveals progress and challenges in Britain’s pursuit of equality and human rights protections17/11/2023 10:20:00
A comprehensive examination of Britain’s equality and human rights landscape over the past five years has been published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog response following Supreme Court judgment on Rwanda asylum policy16/11/2023 10:15:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission responds to the Supreme Court judgment on Rwanda asylum policy
Scottish Legal Aid Board takes steps to further embed equality in its work15/11/2023 10:10:10
Britain’s equality watchdog has concluded a legal agreement with the Scottish Legal Aid Board (SLAB), after the public body responsible for administering legal assistance in Scotland improved its equality practices.
Statement regarding recent protests14/11/2023 09:25:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission recently gave a statement on the recent protests.