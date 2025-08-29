Environment Agency
|Printable version
Riley Foods Limited sentenced for illegal water pollution
Riley Foods Ltd guilty of causing unlawful discharge in a Burnley watercourse. Investigations revealed blood entering the water, posing risk to aquatic life.
Riley Foods Limited, a Burnley-based slaughterhouse, has been fined £17,000 and ordered to pay £34,365 in costs. The sentencing followed a prosecution by the Environment Agency after the company was found guilty of illegally polluting a nearby watercourse with blood.
The case began following a report on 23 February 2021 of blood entering a stream next to the company’s premises at Dunnockshaw Farm.
Environment Agency officers attended the site the following day alongside representatives from United Utilities. Investigations confirmed that the pollution was not caused by United Utilities’ sewer infrastructure but instead originated from a private drainage system at Riley Foods Limited.
Evidence gathered showed effluent, including blood, entering the watercourse from a pipe connected to the company’s premises. Water quality testing demonstrated that upstream of the discharge the water was of the highest quality, while downstream it was classified as ‘bad’, the lowest possible category, posing a serious risk to aquatic life.
History of Poor Practice
The court heard that Riley Foods Limited had a history of poor practice and non-compliance. The Environment Agency had previously issued two formal warning letters. In 2019, United Utilities also issued a site improvement plan highlighting serious concerns about drainage infrastructure and the risk of pollution. Despite this, incidents continued.
In sentencing, the court found that the company had acted deliberately.
Riley Foods Limited was fined £17,000 and ordered to pay costs of £34,365 as well as a victim surcharge of £2000.
An Environment Agency spokesperson yesterday said:
The Environment Agency takes pollution incidents extremely seriously.
Despite repeated advice, warnings, and opportunities to improve, Riley Foods Limited failed to prevent unlawful discharges into the environment.
This sentence sends a clear message that businesses who disregard environmental law and put our waterways and wildlife at risk will be held accountable.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/riley-foods-limited-sentenced-for-illegal-water-pollution
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Daily bathing water testing expands across Shropshire29/08/2025 13:25:00
Pilot project tests water quality daily in Shrewsbury and Ludlow. Wild swimmers can access real-time water quality data through app launched last week.
Devon and Cornwall farmers need to cultivate and sow winter crops28/08/2025 10:15:00
With post-harvest fields vulnerable to heavy rainfall and run-off, farmers are urged to cultivate compacted soil and get winter crops established by 15 October.
Telford man fined £1,000 for failing to clear illegal waste site27/08/2025 09:20:00
A Telford man has been ordered to pay £1,000 for failing to clear an illegal waste site following a prosecution by the Environment Agency.
Environment Agency issues Drought Permit to Yorkshire Water26/08/2025 13:20:00
The Environment Agency has issued a drought permit that will allow Yorkshire Water to reduce how much water is released from the Grimworth Reservoir.
'Secret Love’ on the Thames Gets Nearly £1800 Court Costs21/08/2025 10:15:00
Cheekily named boat is one of three more unregistered vessel prosecutions. Heavy costs give stark warning to non-registered boat owners on the river.
Whitehaven man sentenced for illegal waste operations21/08/2025 09:15:00
Oliver 'Luke' Kirkbride given suspended prison sentence for the illegal operation of waste sites that led to a major fire.
Students build otter habitat out of recycled flood defence20/08/2025 09:25:00
Kingsley School students in Bideford helped build an otter habitat using recycled timber from local flood defence works at Kenwith Valley reservoir.
Cornwall man given suspended prison sentence for running illegal waste operation19/08/2025 13:25:00
Jake Bell, trading as S&J Recycling, stockpiled waste at the site without a permit.