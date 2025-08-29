Riley Foods Limited sentenced for illegal water pollution

Riley Foods Ltd guilty of causing unlawful discharge in a Burnley watercourse. Investigations revealed blood entering the water, posing risk to aquatic life.

Riley Foods Limited, a Burnley-based slaughterhouse, has been fined £17,000 and ordered to pay £34,365 in costs. The sentencing followed a prosecution by the Environment Agency after the company was found guilty of illegally polluting a nearby watercourse with blood.

The case began following a report on 23 February 2021 of blood entering a stream next to the company’s premises at Dunnockshaw Farm.

Environment Agency officers attended the site the following day alongside representatives from United Utilities. Investigations confirmed that the pollution was not caused by United Utilities’ sewer infrastructure but instead originated from a private drainage system at Riley Foods Limited.

Evidence gathered showed effluent, including blood, entering the watercourse from a pipe connected to the company’s premises. Water quality testing demonstrated that upstream of the discharge the water was of the highest quality, while downstream it was classified as ‘bad’, the lowest possible category, posing a serious risk to aquatic life.

History of Poor Practice

The court heard that Riley Foods Limited had a history of poor practice and non-compliance. The Environment Agency had previously issued two formal warning letters. In 2019, United Utilities also issued a site improvement plan highlighting serious concerns about drainage infrastructure and the risk of pollution. Despite this, incidents continued.

In sentencing, the court found that the company had acted deliberately.

Riley Foods Limited was fined £17,000 and ordered to pay costs of £34,365 as well as a victim surcharge of £2000.

An Environment Agency spokesperson yesterday said: