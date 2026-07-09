Ring it on: Rural Scots get mobile signal boost as 50th UK Government-funded mast goes live

50 UK Government-funded 4G masts have been switched on to boost signal in some of Scotland's hardest-to-reach communities.

Dozens of 4G mast upgrades have been activated thanks to UK Government funding through the Shared Rural Network, helping put an end to poor phone signal for rural communities across Scotland

Better mobile coverage will support rural businesses to respond to customers, manage deliveries and keep staff connected, while helping local communities access services, stay in touch and get help more quickly in emergencies

Recent upgrades include popular destinations such as the Isles of Arran, Islay and Jura, Dukes Pass in Trossachs National Park and Tarbert on the Kintyre 66 route — with the 50th site now benefitting Highland communities on the remote Ardnamurchan peninsula.

Finding a decent mobile signal in rural Scotland is now easier than ever, with 50 UK Government-funded 4G masts now switched on to boost signal in some of the country’s hardest-to-reach communities.

Scotland has some of the UK’s toughest mobile coverage challenges. Its rural landscape, remote islands, scattered communities and mountainous terrain make improving mobile signal more complex and costly than elsewhere, contributing to Scotland being the least connected of the UK’s four nations, according to coverage predictions submitted to Ofcom by mobile network operators.

That is why the Shared Rural Network – a partnership between the UK Government and mobile network operators to improve mobile signal in rural areas across Great Britain – is targeting some of the places where coverage is hardest to deliver. UK Government funded upgrades are now providing 4G coverage from all four mobile network operators across more than 1,900 sq km of rural Scotland, an area larger than Edinburgh and Glasgow combined.

The 50th mast was activated near the remote West Highland settlement of Branault on the Ardnamurchan peninsula, where stronger 4G will help residents, visitors and local businesses stay connected, access online services and get help more quickly in an emergency, regardless of which mobile network they use.

The upgrades – which are almost all to existing masts to protect Scotland’s natural beauty – are benefiting rural communities across Scotland, from the Highlands to Galloway and from the Cairngorms to the Outer Hebrides.

Better mobile coverage will help rural businesses, including Scotland’s tourism and outdoor economy, stay connected with customers, suppliers and staff across large or remote areas. Some of the most recent upgrades will benefit popular destinations including Tarbert on the Kintyre 66 route and Dukes Pass in Trossachs National Park, one of Scotland’s most scenic roads, as well as the isles of Islay, Jura and Arran.

UK telecoms minister Liz Lloyd said:

Scotland’s mountains, islands and remote rural communities have made it one of the hardest places in the UK to deliver reliable mobile coverage – but our investment is helping to change that.

By switching on dozens more 4G masts through the Shared Rural Network, we are tackling long-standing blackspots and giving more people across rural Scotland the coverage they need to stay in touch, run businesses and get help in an emergency.

Reliable mobile coverage can be vital in rural and remote areas, where people may need to call for help after an accident, contact emergency services quickly, or share their location while travelling, working or exploring outdoors. It will also make everyday life easier for residents, visitors and businesses by helping them access online services, keep in touch with family and colleagues, use maps and travel information, and stay connected on the move.

Across Great Britain, UK Government funding has activated more than 140 4G masts through the Shared Rural Network. The programme mainly upgrades existing masts to boost rural connectivity while preserving natural landscapes, with new masts built only where no suitable infrastructure exists.

The UK Government’s investment in fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband has also connected more than 153,000 homes and businesses in Scotland’s hardest-to-reach areas that might otherwise have missed out.

Ben Roome, Mova CEO said:

Good growth depends on good connectivity. Every community should be able to benefit from the opportunities that digital infrastructure creates, regardless of geography. Reaching 50 government-funded sites in Scotland means more people, businesses and visitors can stay connected, access services and participate fully in modern life.

Kirsty McNeill, UK Government Minister for Scotland said:

Reaching 50 UK Government-funded masts in Scotland is a milestone for rural communities who have put up with poor or non-existent mobile signal for too long.

From the islands of Arran, Islay and Jura to the Trossachs and beyond, this investment is making a practical difference to people’s lives, whether that’s running a business, keeping in touch with loved ones, or getting help quickly in an emergency.

The Shared Rural Network is delivering for Scotland, and we’re not stopping here.

Notes to editors

Upgraded mast locations

About the Shared Rural Network

The Shared Rural Network is a partnership between the UK government and mobile network operators. It aims to improve mobile coverage in rural areas across the UK. The programme reached its target of delivering to 95% of UK landmass a year ahead of schedule.

Since the programme launched, investment from mobile network operators and the UK Government has increased 4G coverage in Scotland from at least one mobile network operator from 80% in 2019 to 90% today, with coverage expected to reach 91% by the end of the programme. Coverage from all network operators has increased from 41% to 71%.

Emergency Services Network (ESN)

The government-funded masts referenced in this press notice are being built by the Home Office to support the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). The government and mobile network operators have been working with the Home Office and the mobile network operators to upgrade these masts to provide commercial coverage from all UK mobile network operators. Learn more about the ESN from the Emergency Services Network

Mobile Network Operator investment

As part of the Shared Rural Network the mobile network operators have also invested in their own mast network tackling ‘partial not spots’. These are areas where customers can only access 4G if they are signed up with a mobile network operator that is active in that area. This work has already delivered significant coverage improvements across the UK and successfully completed last year.