Rise in 12-hour A&E waits evidence of immense pressure on hospitals

Without further support ahead of winter there is a real risk patients will be left facing even longer waits for care in A&E.

Responding to the analysis from the Liberal Democrat Party showing there were more than one million 12-hour A&E waits this year Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This latest analysis is yet more evidence of the immense pressure on the health service. NHS leaders and their teams have worked incredibly hard to keep patients safe. But the combination of a decade of underinvestment, the pandemic, industrial action and two of the worst winters on record have left services struggling to meet rising demand.

“A&Es have had their busiest few months on record, which is leaving too many patients waiting far too long for the care they need. Our members tell us that the longest waits are often old and frail patients with complex needs and people experiencing a mental health crisis.

“We are very concerned that ahead of the annual spike in demand for care caused by winter viruses that the health service is already running so hot.

“With financial positions incredibly tight, trusts are having to scale back staff and service levels to meet tough financial targets. Without further support there is a real risk patients will be left facing even longer waits for care in A&E and patient safety could be jeopardised.”

Over one million 12 hour A&E waits this year as Lib Dems ...