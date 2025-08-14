Rise in chikungunya cases in UK travellers returning from abroad

Latest data shows an increase in travel-associated chikungunya cases compared to the same period last year

The latest UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows an increase in travel-associated chikungunya cases in England. A total of 73 cases were reported between January and June 2025. The same period in 2024 saw 27 cases. 2025 has the highest number of cases recorded in this period to date.

The data is published today as part of UKHSA’s Travel-associated infections in England, Wales and Northern Ireland: January to June 2025 report, which also reveals 3 cases of Oropouche virus in travellers returning to the UK. This is the first time the UK has reported Oropouche virus cases, with all cases associated with travel to Brazil.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne infection related to overseas travel, with symptoms including a sudden onset of fever usually accompanied by joint pain. While most people recover fully within 1 to 2 weeks, the joint pain can persist for months or even years. Up to 12% of patients still experiencing discomfort 3 years after infection. Serious complications are uncommon, but very rarely the disease can be fatal. This is particularly true for the very young, older individuals and those with other underlying illnesses.

Of the 73 chikungunya cases, the majority reported travel to Sri Lanka, India and Mauritius, linked with ongoing local outbreaks in countries in the Indian Ocean region. All cases were reported in England, with the majority in London.

There are only 2 species of mosquito that transmit the disease and they are not established in the UK at present. This is because our climate is generally not suitable for their survival and breeding. Therefore, there is currently no risk of onward transmission of chikungunya in the UK.

There are 2 chikungunya vaccines that have recently been approved for use in the UK based on The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation(JCVI) advice. They are available to buy – following an assessment by a healthcare professional – privately from travel clinics.

IXCHIQ® is available for individuals aged 18 to 59 years old

Vimkunya® is available for individuals 12 years and older.

Dr Philip Veal, Consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, said:

Chikungunya can be a nasty disease and we’re seeing a worrying increase in cases among travellers returning to the UK. While this mosquito-borne infection is rarely fatal, it can cause severe joint and muscle pain, headaches, sensitivity to light and skin rashes. Thankfully symptoms usually improve within a few weeks, but joint pain may last for months or longer. It is essential to take precautions against mosquito bites when travelling. Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering up your skin and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets can greatly reduce the risk. Before you travel, check the Travel Health Pro Website for the latest advice on your destination. A chikungunya vaccine may also be considered for those travelling to higher-risk regions.

Oropouche virus (OROV) is spread predominantly by midge bites rather than mosquito bites. The primary type of midge responsible for the outbreak in the Americas is not seen in the UK and Europe. If a person becomes unwell with symptoms such as high fever, chills, headache, joint pain and muscle aches following travel to affected areas, they should seek urgent medical advice.

There has been a rise in Oropouche virus infections globally since 2024, especially in multiple countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean, with Brazil reporting the largest outbreaks. Due to the increase in cases, and some recent concerns regarding Oropouche virus infection during pregnancy, pregnant travellers should take particular care.

Today’s UKHSA’s Travel-associated Infections Report for the first 6 months of this year also shows:

a significant increase in travel-associated cholera cases in the UK, with 8 cases (compared to just 1 case in 2024) – most cases reported travel history to India and Ethiopia – with all Ethiopia-linked cases associated with an outbreak there

161 dengue cases reported in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, a 67% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 490 cases

Zika virus disease cases also decreased to 4 cases in the first half of 2025, down from 9 cases in 2024

There has also been cases of meningococcal serogroup W (MenW) diseasethis year, associated with travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj and their household contacts. Meningococcal disease can leave survivors with serious lifelong conditions including hearing loss, brain damage and limb amputations, and can also be fatal. Anyone travelling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage at any time of the year should ensure they are vaccinated with the MenACWY vaccine before travel.

For more information, travellers are strongly advised to visit the Travel Health Pro website, supported by UKHSA, at least 4 to 6 weeks before travel. This provides comprehensive information on health risks in countries across the world. It is a one-stop shop for information to help people plan their trip abroad safely.