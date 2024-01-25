Scottish Government
|Printable version
Rise in international visits
Overseas travel and tourism statistics published for Q3 2023.
Overseas visitors are coming to Scotland in greater numbers than before the pandemic.
Figures published yesterday by the Office for National Statistics show that Scotland has staged a stronger post-pandemic recovery than the UK as a whole, welcoming 1.4 million international tourist visits from July to September last year - up 14% on the same period in 2019.
Visitors spent a record £1.5 billion – 18% more than during the same three months in 2019 when adjusted for inflation.
At the same time, the number of visits in the UK as a whole was down compared to the same period in 2019.
Tourism Minister Richard Lochhead yesterday said:
“These encouraging statistics reinforce the resilience, creativity, commitment and innovation of Scotland’s tourism and hospitality sector - especially in response to what has been an incredibly challenging time.
“Scotland’s unique culture, history and landscapes, plus global events such as the Scottish Open Golf Championship, the UCI World Cycling Championships and Edinburgh’s world-renowned festivals, draw visitors from across the world.
“Tourist numbers and spending in Scotland has recovered faster than the UK as a whole – and overseas visitors are returning here in greater numbers following the pandemic.
“We recognise that the sector faces challenges such as rising costs and skills shortages due to Brexit, and we will continue to support and work with the tourism and hospitality sector to grow its economic value while delivering the very best for visitors, businesses, and communities.”
Background
Overseas travel and tourism, provisional – Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/rise-in-international-visits/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Continuing rent protection for private tenants25/01/2024 12:05:00
Regulations to protect tenants concerned about rent increases following the ending of the emergency rent cap have been laid in the Scottish Parliament.
Strategy for international engagement25/01/2024 09:05:00
Publication outlining ambitious international objectives.
Offshore wind programme progresses24/01/2024 16:05:00
Milestone as projects worth around £500m move closer to completion.
Electoral reform Bill published24/01/2024 15:05:00
Legislation which aims to enhance Scotland’s democratic processes has been published in the Scottish Parliament.
Good Food Nation plans published24/01/2024 12:05:00
Proposals to improve access to healthy, locally produced food.
Support for Belarusian political prisoners24/01/2024 09:10:00
Ministers join campaign highlighting human rights issues.
Learning to adapt to coastal change23/01/2024 15:10:00
£1m for ten projects aimed at tackling coastal erosion
Impacts of Storms Isha and Jocelyn23/01/2024 11:20:00
Resilience committee updated ahead of next amber weather warning.
Empire, Slavery and Scotland’s Museums22/01/2024 15:05:00
Culture Minister responds to independent experts’ recommendations.
UN Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review - fourth cycle recommendations: Scottish Government response22/01/2024 12:05:00
This position statement provides our detailed response to recommendations issued to the United Kingdom by the UN Human Rights Council following its November 2022 Universal Periodic Review of the United Kingdom's overall human rights record.