Rise in STIs shows need for a 10-year sexual health strategy – LGA

New figures yesterday reveal a rise in sexually transmitted infections, underlining the need for whoever forms the next government to launch a new 10-year sexual health strategy.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils with responsibility for commissioning sexual health services, says a long-term strategy is needed to help prevent and treat infections.

There hasn’t been a new strategy since 2001.

The LGA says the strategy needs to address issues around sustainable funding, workforce challenges and fragmentation of services.

In 2023, there were 401,800 diagnoses of new STIs in England, an increase of 4.7 per cent since 2022, according to data published yesterday by the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also a 5 per cent increase in the number of consultations delivered by sexual health services in England in 2023 compared to 2022 (an increase from 4,392,466 to 4,610,410).

Councils blame a perfect storm of problems accessing contraception and spiralling demand driving up infection rates.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:

“Councils want to continue encouraging more people to visit their local sexual health clinic, in particular under-served communities.

“However, yesterday’s figures show sexual health services continue to face rising demand pressures.

“This is why we are calling for a new 10-year strategy to tackle infection rates, and ensure that sexual health services are properly funded and resourced in the long-term.”

