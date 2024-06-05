WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Rise in STIs shows need for a 10-year sexual health strategy – LGA
New figures yesterday reveal a rise in sexually transmitted infections, underlining the need for whoever forms the next government to launch a new 10-year sexual health strategy.
The Local Government Association, which represents councils with responsibility for commissioning sexual health services, says a long-term strategy is needed to help prevent and treat infections.
There hasn’t been a new strategy since 2001.
The LGA says the strategy needs to address issues around sustainable funding, workforce challenges and fragmentation of services.
In 2023, there were 401,800 diagnoses of new STIs in England, an increase of 4.7 per cent since 2022, according to data published yesterday by the UK Health Security Agency.
There was also a 5 per cent increase in the number of consultations delivered by sexual health services in England in 2023 compared to 2022 (an increase from 4,392,466 to 4,610,410).
Councils blame a perfect storm of problems accessing contraception and spiralling demand driving up infection rates.
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:
“Councils want to continue encouraging more people to visit their local sexual health clinic, in particular under-served communities.
“However, yesterday’s figures show sexual health services continue to face rising demand pressures.
“This is why we are calling for a new 10-year strategy to tackle infection rates, and ensure that sexual health services are properly funded and resourced in the long-term.”
Notes to editors
UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Annual Report
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to Liberal Democrats announcement on long-term sickness05/06/2024 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to Liberal Democrats announcement on long-term sickness.
TUC: Everyone should have access to good quality childcare04/06/2024 13:20:00
Union body responds to ONS childcare stats – which show that areas with higher rates of child poverty have less access to childcare.
Next Government must use first 100 days to revitalise 'Brand Britain'04/06/2024 12:20:00
The CBI’s Business Manifesto, shaped by input from over 400 business leaders and 70 Trade Associations, maps out the steps the next Government can take to redefine the UK’s growth trajectory and place the UK firmly on a sustainable path.
Private sector activity stabilises – CBI Growth Indicator03/06/2024 13:15:00
Private sector activity was flat in the three months to May (weighted balance of +2% compared with -14% in the three months to April), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This marks the firmest outturn since July 2022.
Employment tribunal judgement03/06/2024 12:15:00
An employment tribunal has upheld claims of unfair dismissal relating to two former TUC employees.
CBI responds to latest Scottish GDP figures03/06/2024 11:05:00
CBI recently (29 May 2024) responded to latest Scottish GDP figures.
NHS Confederation - Pride Season 202403/06/2024 10:05:00
Pride Season celebrates LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity, raises awareness, and combats prejudice with education.
Unicef - Sudan's children trapped in critical malnutrition crisis, warn UN agencies03/06/2024 09:05:00
Three United Nations agencies have issued a stark warning that all indications point to a significant deterioration of the nutrition situation for children and mothers in war-torn Sudan. The lives of Sudan’s children are at stake and urgent action is needed to protect an entire generation from malnutrition, disease and death.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders facing “drastic measures” to make ends meet as NHS responds to tightest financial settlement in years31/05/2024 15:10:00
Health leaders in England are calling on the next government to protect local NHS organisations from having to further cut staffing levels.