Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Rise in strangulation charges highlights CPS commitment to tackling domestic abuse
Charges for strangulation and suffocation have surged since the offence was introduced three years ago, according to CPS data.
Latest CPS figures reveal that charges rose from 1,483 in 2022–23 to 8,545 in 2024–25 – nearly a sixfold increase. In the first quarter of 2025–26 alone, 2,656 charges were recorded, indicating a continued upward trend in prosecuting this offence.
The increase reflects the CPS’s determination to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) and deliver on the Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan, a key deliverable in our VAWG Strategy, which makes clear that strangulation is a high-harm, high-risk offence in domestic abuse offending. The plan recognises the seriousness and prevalence of this crime, with CPS data showing that nine in ten incidents of strangulation are linked to domestic abuse.
Kate Brown, Chief Crown Prosecutor and Domestic Abuse lead at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Strangulation is a terrifying form of abuse and control that often signals escalating violence and extreme risk to victims.
“There is no safe way to strangle someone – that is a myth that puts lives at risk. We want the public to know: this behaviour is illegal, it leads to criminal records, and it’s often a warning sign for even more serious violence, including murder.
“Since the offence was introduced, we have worked hard to make sure that prosecutors on the ground are trained and equipped to identify these cases and charge them appropriately.
“The soaring rise in these charges show that our prosecutors are using the law as intended – to hold offenders to account and to protect victims from further harm.”
The offence of strangulation and suffocation was introduced under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and came into force on 7 June 2022. It was created to close a gap in the law where previously, strangulation often resulted in charges such as common assault, which did not reflect the gravity of the harm or the risk posed to victims. It carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, recognising the extreme danger and psychological impact associated with this form of abuse.
Analysis of strangulation prosecutions show layers of abuse in these cases, where strangulation often co-occurs with coercive control, sexual offences, and image-based abuse. To support this, the CPS is committed to training staff to identify strangulation and charge cases appropriately, ensuring the offence reflects the full risk to victims.
Regional snapshot of strangulation charges in CPS Areas:
- CPS Yorkshire & Humberside: From 179 in 2022–2023 to 989 in 2024–2025, with 356 already in Q1 2025–2026.
- CPS North West: From 238 charges in 2022–2023 to 1,104 in 2024–2025, with 334 in Q1 2025–2026.
- CPS East Midlands: From 150 charges in 2022–2023 to 760 in 2024–2025, with 214 in Q1 2025–2026.
- CPS Cymru Wales: From 150 charges in 2022–2023 to 737 in 2024–2025, with 215 in Q1 2025–2026.
- CPS London North and CPS London South: From 140 charges in 2022–2023 to 919 in 2024–2025, with 303 already in Q1 2025–2026.
These figures underline the growing recognition of the offence and the CPS’s proactive approach to tackling domestic abuse.
In England and Wales more than 2,400 charges of strangulation or suffocation linked with domestic abuse flagged cases were finalised in court in our most recent quarter.
Since the offence of strangulation or suffocation came into effect we have authorised more charges for this offence nationally every year and in each quarter.
Prosecutors will continue to protect victims by charging strangulation or suffocation where there is evidence to do so.
The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP said: “Strangulations are rarely isolated incidents. Victims are often subjected to sustained physical and psychological abuse, causing long-lasting harm and destroying lives. This must end now.”
“This government is committed to halving violence against women and girls, and to ensure that every woman and girl feels safe. Prosecutors play a vital role in taking down the perpetrators of strangulation, and I will be relentless in my role as Solicitor General in supporting victims of these heinous crimes.”
Notes to editors
- CPS guidance on strangulation and suffocation can be found here: Strangulation and suffocation | The Crown Prosecution Service
- The CPS and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) are working together to improve the investigation, prosecution and handling of domestic abuse through the national Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan. We are setting about creating cultural change, getting investigations right first time, while working towards our shared goal.
- Data for strangulation has been extracted using a monitoring flag for these circumstances.
- CPS data is available through its Case Management System (CMS) and associated Management Information System (MIS). The CPS collects data to assist in the effective management of its prosecution functions. The CPS does not collect data that constitutes official statistics as defined in the Statistics and Registration Service Act 2007.
- These data have been drawn from the CPS’s administrative IT system, which (as with any large-scale recording system) is subject to possible errors with data entry and processing. The figures are provisional and subject to change as more information is recorded by the CPS.
- The official statistics relating to crime and policing are maintained by the Home Office (HO) and the official statistics relating to sentencing, criminal court proceedings, offenders brought to justice, the courts and the judiciary are maintained by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).
- Offences recorded in the Management Information System Offences Universe are those which reached a hearing. There is no indication of final outcome or if the charged offence was the substantive charge at finalisation.
- Data relates to the number of offences recorded on finalised cases in magistrates' courts, in which a prosecution commenced, as recorded on the Case Management System. Offences data are not held by defendant or outcome.
- Offences recorded in the Offences Universe of the MIS are those which were charged at any time and reached at least one hearing. This offence will remain recorded whether or not that offence was proceeded with and there is no indication of final outcome or if the offence charged was the substantive offence at finalisation.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/rise-strangulation-charges-highlights-cps-commitment-tackling-domestic-abuse
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Six immigration officers charged over alleged thefts from migrants23/12/2025 15:05:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that six immigration officers have been charged with various offences including conspiracy to steal and misconduct in public office following allegations that they stole property from migrants and laundered money.
Six men charged with more than 60 sexual offences against woman over a 13-year period23/12/2025 14:05:00
Six men have been charged with more than 60 sexual offences against one woman over a 13-year period.
Two men jailed for raping teen girls in Rotherham23/12/2025 13:05:00
Two men were jailed yesterday for raping teenage girls in Rotherham more than two decades ago.
Fake M16 spy ordered to pay back £125,000 to his victim23/12/2025 10:10:00
A serial conman who posed as a Swiss banker and a MI6 spy to defraud his victim, who was left penniless, has been ordered to pay back £125,000 to her or face more time in jail.
Updated Media Protocol strengthens openness in reporting criminal proceedings18/12/2025 13:25:00
A major update to the joint Media Protocol was published yesterday, reinforcing the principle of open justice and supporting greater transparency in the reporting of criminal proceedings.
Former teacher convicted of further sexual assaults on a child18/12/2025 11:25:00
A former teacher at a school in Surrey, previously convicted of sexually abusing two pupils, has been found guilty of a series of further sexual assaults on a third pupil.
Husband convicted of murder in double jeopardy case16/12/2025 12:20:00
A husband, who manipulated a young child into helping him to kill his wife, has been found guilty of murder, having previously been acquitted of the crime in 2017.
Husband convicted of murder in double jeopardy case12/12/2025 15:25:00
A husband, who manipulated a young child into helping him to kill his wife, has been found guilty of murder, having previously been acquitted of the crime in 2017.
Man who celebrated after fatal Wetherspoons attack is sentenced as prosecutors disprove ‘self-defence’ claim11/12/2025 16:10:00
A callous man who punched the air in celebration after fatally attacking a man outside a Wetherspoons in London has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail today – highlighting the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption.