Rise in strangulation charges highlights CPS commitment to tackling domestic abuse

Charges for strangulation and suffocation have surged since the offence was introduced three years ago, according to CPS data.

Latest CPS figures reveal that charges rose from 1,483 in 2022–23 to 8,545 in 2024–25 – nearly a sixfold increase. In the first quarter of 2025–26 alone, 2,656 charges were recorded, indicating a continued upward trend in prosecuting this offence.

The increase reflects the CPS’s determination to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) and deliver on the Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan, a key deliverable in our VAWG Strategy, which makes clear that strangulation is a high-harm, high-risk offence in domestic abuse offending. The plan recognises the seriousness and prevalence of this crime, with CPS data showing that nine in ten incidents of strangulation are linked to domestic abuse.

Kate Brown, Chief Crown Prosecutor and Domestic Abuse lead at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Strangulation is a terrifying form of abuse and control that often signals escalating violence and extreme risk to victims.

“There is no safe way to strangle someone – that is a myth that puts lives at risk. We want the public to know: this behaviour is illegal, it leads to criminal records, and it’s often a warning sign for even more serious violence, including murder.

“Since the offence was introduced, we have worked hard to make sure that prosecutors on the ground are trained and equipped to identify these cases and charge them appropriately.

“The soaring rise in these charges show that our prosecutors are using the law as intended – to hold offenders to account and to protect victims from further harm.”

The offence of strangulation and suffocation was introduced under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and came into force on 7 June 2022. It was created to close a gap in the law where previously, strangulation often resulted in charges such as common assault, which did not reflect the gravity of the harm or the risk posed to victims. It carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, recognising the extreme danger and psychological impact associated with this form of abuse.

Analysis of strangulation prosecutions show layers of abuse in these cases, where strangulation often co-occurs with coercive control, sexual offences, and image-based abuse. To support this, the CPS is committed to training staff to identify strangulation and charge cases appropriately, ensuring the offence reflects the full risk to victims.

Regional snapshot of strangulation charges in CPS Areas:

CPS Yorkshire & Humberside: From 179 in 2022–2023 to 989 in 2024–2025, with 356 already in Q1 2025–2026.

CPS North West: From 238 charges in 2022–2023 to 1,104 in 2024–2025, with 334 in Q1 2025–2026.

CPS East Midlands: From 150 charges in 2022–2023 to 760 in 2024–2025, with 214 in Q1 2025–2026.

CPS Cymru Wales: From 150 charges in 2022–2023 to 737 in 2024–2025, with 215 in Q1 2025–2026.

CPS London North and CPS London South: From 140 charges in 2022–2023 to 919 in 2024–2025, with 303 already in Q1 2025–2026.

These figures underline the growing recognition of the offence and the CPS’s proactive approach to tackling domestic abuse.

In England and Wales more than 2,400 charges of strangulation or suffocation linked with domestic abuse flagged cases were finalised in court in our most recent quarter.

Since the offence of strangulation or suffocation came into effect we have authorised more charges for this offence nationally every year and in each quarter.

Prosecutors will continue to protect victims by charging strangulation or suffocation where there is evidence to do so.

The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP said: “Strangulations are rarely isolated incidents. Victims are often subjected to sustained physical and psychological abuse, causing long-lasting harm and destroying lives. This must end now.”

“This government is committed to halving violence against women and girls, and to ensure that every woman and girl feels safe. Prosecutors play a vital role in taking down the perpetrators of strangulation, and I will be relentless in my role as Solicitor General in supporting victims of these heinous crimes.”

