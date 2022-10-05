Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Rising cost of living: Work and Pensions Committee writes to Chancellor for assurance that benefits will be uprated to match inflation
The Work and Pensions Committee has pressed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to honour the commitment made by the former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to uprate benefits in April 2023 in line with the September 2022 CPI rate. When questioned in Parliament, the Chancellor stated that the Government “will make announcements about that in due course,” sparking doubts about the likelihood of uprating. The Secretary of State is required by law to review certain benefit rates annually to ensure they retain their value.
The gap between the September 2021 CPI rate used to increase benefits, and the actual rate of inflation in April 2022, means that people who claim benefits including Universal Credit are already seeing a real-terms fall in the value of their income during 2022. The impact of continuing high inflation and rapidly rising prices will increase the gap between the rate at which benefits are paid and the cost of living.
The letter to Kwasi Kwarteng is part of the Committee’s continuing work looking into the impact of rising food and energy costs on people on the lowest incomes.
Chair's comment
Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP, Chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, said:
“Prices are continuing to rise at unprecedented rates and inflation is unlikely to abate soon. People on the lowest incomes are increasingly struggling to get by on the essentials and, because of the jump in inflation between September 2021 and April 2022, benefits claimants’ incomes have fallen sharply in real terms this year. The former Chancellor assured Parliament there would be a “catch up” next April.
The Chancellor must honour his predecessor’s pledge to uprate benefits in the usual manner, in line with inflation. Without it, countless families risk being pushed further into crushing poverty as they are forced to stretch the same money over higher prices.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/164/work-and-pensions-committee/news/173349/rising-cost-of-living-work-and-pensions-committee-writes-to-chancellor-for-assurance-that-benefits-will-be-uprated-to-match-inflation/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Joint Committee on the Draft Mental Health Bill release Easy read survey03/10/2022 16:05:00
The Joint Committee has issued an Easy read survey to inform its scrutiny of the draft mental health bill.
Government must act to boost future saving rate and scheme enrolment or risk inadequate retirements for pensioners, MPs warn03/10/2022 11:38:00
More than 60% of people are at risk of missing out on an adequate standard of living in retirement1 despite the introduction of auto-enrolment, MPs say, with a report warning that minimum contributions to pensions are too low and that many self-employed and gig economy workers are being excluded from pension saving altogether.
Carbon assessments of buildings and targets to boost low carbon construction could come within years30/09/2022 15:33:00
In a statement of intent to tackle emissions from the UK’s built environment, the Government appears willing to explore whole-life carbon assessments and ratcheting targets to reduce emissions.
Draft Victims Bill won’t achieve Government’s aims, says Justice Committee30/09/2022 13:33:00
The Justice Committee today (30 September) publishes a report on its pre-legislative scrutiny of the Government’s draft Victims Bill, finding that it will have limited effect on police and other agencies’ delivery of victims’ rights.
Time to turbo-charge the transport supply chain, urges Transport Committee30/09/2022 11:38:00
New Government must put growth before red-tape and industry inertia, say MPs.
Committee publishes Government response to reports on the Code of Conduct28/09/2022 15:33:00
The Committee on Standards has said it grateful for the Government providing its response to the Committee’s reports on the Code of Conduct for MPs.
Privileges Committee comments on legal opinion26/09/2022 11:38:00
The Committee of Privileges yesterday announced it has published comments on a legal opinion supplied by Lord Pannick KC and Jason Pobjoy.
Revised timetable for election of Committee Chairs announced23/09/2022 11:38:00
The Speaker has announced a revised timetable for the election of the Chairs of the Science and Technology and Foreign Affairs Committees.