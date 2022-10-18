EU News
|Printable version
Rising energy prices: “We have to find common solutions” (interview)
The EU should respond to the surge in energy prices with joint action and not abandon its climate goals, says Danish MEP Morten Helveg Petersen.
Our interview with Morten Helveg Petersen (left)
In a live interview on 12 October, Petersen, who is a member of the Renew Europe group and a vice-chair of Parliament’s energy committee, described the high energy bills that people and businesses are facing as “a serious crisis” that has arisen due to the EU’s over-dependency on imports from Russia.
“This is a wake-up call for all of us who have been dependent on cheap imports from Russia for decades. This is over, this has to stop. We have to become truly independent,” he said, adding that over-reliance on energy supplies from Russia has proved to be a mistake.
Petersen spoke of the difficult choices that EU countries need to make. “On the one hand, governments all over Europe want to help their citizens,” but this can lead to situations where subsidies at national level distort the single market and provide advantage for some at the expense of all others.
“This is one of the many complications that we have to address while ensuring that citizens are not freezing when they go to bed,” he warned while arguing for common solutions. “There are a lot of issues that cry for collective action. We are all in the same boat.”
Parliament adopted a resolution in early October, calling for emergency measures to tackle the rising energy prices, including a cap on imports of pipeline gas. In September, MEPs demanded that renewables should reach a share of 45% in the EU’s energy mix by 2030, from the current target of 32%.
Click here for full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Opening Remarks by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the World Health Summit 2022 - Europe's Beating Cancer Plan17/10/2022 16:33:00
Opening Remarks given recently (14 October 2022) by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the World Health Summit 2022 – Europe's Beating Cancer Plan.
Food security: EU contributes €100 million to IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust to support vulnerable African, Caribbean and Pacific countries17/10/2022 15:25:00
The EU recently (14 October 2022) signed a €100 million grant agreement (about US$97.2 million) for the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).
Mediterranean and Black Seas: Commission proposes fishing opportunities for 202317/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (14 October 2022) adopted its proposal for fishing opportunities for 2023 for the Mediterranean and the Black Seas.
Remarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Press conference following the informal meeting of Eurogroup ministers with US Treasury Secretary17/10/2022 12:38:00
Remarks given recently (14 October 2022) by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Press conference following the informal meeting of Eurogroup ministers with US Treasury Secretary.
Global Gateway: EU and US boost cooperation on green energy in Africa17/10/2022 10:38:00
The European Union and United States of America recently (14 October 2022) agreed to increase their collaboration to boost sustainable energy in Sub-Saharan Africa, by unlocking more of the continent's abundant renewable power generation potential and improving local access to affordable green energy.
Joint EU-US press release on strengthened cooperation in the area of health17/10/2022 09:25:00
Following the signature by the Commission and the US Department of Health and Human Services of an arrangement to strengthen cooperation on preparedness and response to public health threats, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, and Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra met yesterday in Washington DC to reaffirm their shared commitment for the EU and the US to work closely in the area of health.
Competition: Second EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue consolidates international cooperation on competition policy and enforcement in technology sector14/10/2022 16:33:00
European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and the Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust of the US Department of Justice Jonathan Kanter met yesterday in Brussels for the second meeting of the EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (‘TCPD').
Eurobarometer survey highlights how Europeans interact with the financial services world14/10/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday published a Eurobarometer survey on how Europeans interact with the financial services world, in particular given its ever-increasing digitalisation and the development of sustainable finance.
EU launches first ever overseas aid stockpile in Latin America and the Caribbean14/10/2022 14:33:00
Following his recent visit to Colombia, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is visiting Panama on the second leg of his stay in Latin America and the Caribbean.