Rising rents are blocking people from moving on from homelessness accommodation

Beverly Munden, Senior Practitioner at BCHA, writes about how rising rents and frozen LHA rates mean supported housing services are struggling to help people move on to independent accommodation. Across the UK, people on low incomes and, in particular, those in supported housing, have been disproportionately affected by the cost of living crisis, with one of the main impacts being the lack of move-on options. This has resulted in very slow movement of people moving out of temporary accommodation, forcing those who have been faced with homelessness by the current climate, to be placed out of area, or worse, on to the streets. I manage BCHA’s George House, which provides 46 en-suite units of temporary supported accommodation for individuals and couples over the age of 18 who are experiencing homelessness, including 2 specially adapted rooms for people living with disabilities. We also offer 2 additional emergency beds specifically for women who are at risk and have no other offer of accommodation. Our vision is to improve the lives of people who have experienced homelessness and trauma by supporting them to access services and address the causes of homelessness, with the aim to move them back into the community by securing their own tenancies through either private rental or social housing schemes. While moving people on has always been challenging, the rising cost of living has made it far more difficult. Nationally, private rental prices have increased by 4.2% in the 12 months to December 2022, with local housing allowance remaining the same. In Plymouth, we have seen the impact of this as the people we support are unable to meet the top-up on the monthly rental costs and are subsequently being over-looked by landlords.

I have been supported by my keyworker to view 3 flats in the last 12 months. Each time, we informed the landlord that I had the deposit and first month’s rent in advance and could move in immediately. However, on all 3 occasions I was refused following an affordability assessment because the estimated cost of utilities and rent top-up were deemed unaffordable. I have been a resident at George House since the first Covid lockdown in 2020, following my release from custody, and never anticipated that I would still be here now. I am desperate to get my own place so that my grandchildren can come and stay with me and I can move on with my life. (Jane, George House resident)