Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
Rising Star Awards 2023 - nominees
GAD has been nominated in 2 categories in an industry competition.
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has been nominated in 2 categories in a prestigious awards competition.
GAD has been successfully shortlisted in the Rising Star Awards 2023 from Professional Pensions. Our 2 nominees are:
- Jake Dascombe – Actuarial / Advisory Trainee of the Year
- GAD’s McCloud Calculator Team – Team of the year
Credit: Unsplash
Jake Dascombe recently said:
“I am thrilled to be shortlisted for this annual high-profile competition especially in this category.
“I would like to say a big thank you to those at GAD who have provided and continue to provide me with both the opportunities and support that has led to me being shortlisted. Also, congratulations to the McCloud Calculator Team. Well deserved!”
The Rising Stars Awards recognise and identify the sector’s future leaders and focus on organisations and individuals helping develop the industry’s new talent.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 16 November in London.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rising-star-awards-2023-nominees
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Start Ready – extending the reach01/08/2023 14:20:00
Blog posted by: Andy Jinks – Chief Actuary, 31 July 2023 – Categories: Climate change, Insurance, Investment, Risk management.
IFRS 17 - GAD helps develop new guidance20/07/2023 12:25:00
GAD helped develop new IFRS 17 application guidance. It aims to make the reporting of risk transfer contracts more comparable between different entities.
GAD analysis contributes to government’s new pension measures19/07/2023 12:25:00
GAD has helped to estimate the impact of new pension measures on members as the Chancellor announced a wide range of pension reforms earlier this month.
10 year anniversary of the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 201318/07/2023 14:10:00
The Act worked on by Government Legal Department lawyers gained Royal Assent on 17 July 2013.
British Steel Pension Scheme14/07/2023 14:10:00
GAD has carried out a quality assurance exercise into methodology on a report on the British Steel Pension Scheme.
Data projects23/06/2023 12:25:00
Data – its uses and benefits are central to our work as actuaries. In the Special Feature we look at upcoming data projects and our long-term strategy.
Special feature: Data projects and long-term strategy22/06/2023 14:10:00
This eNews special feature reflects on GAD's recent contribution to the Police and Fire Data conference, as well as our broader focus on data.
GAD achieves QAS reaccreditation16/06/2023 12:25:00
GAD has successfully been reaccredited with the industry standard for actuarial work. The Quality Assurance Scheme demonstrates we uphold high-quality standards.