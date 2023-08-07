Rising Star Awards 2023 - nominees

GAD has been nominated in 2 categories in an industry competition.

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has been nominated in 2 categories in a prestigious awards competition.

GAD has been successfully shortlisted in the Rising Star Awards 2023 from Professional Pensions. Our 2 nominees are:

Jake Dascombe – Actuarial / Advisory Trainee of the Year

GAD’s McCloud Calculator Team – Team of the year

Jake Dascombe recently said:

“I am thrilled to be shortlisted for this annual high-profile competition especially in this category. “I would like to say a big thank you to those at GAD who have provided and continue to provide me with both the opportunities and support that has led to me being shortlisted. Also, congratulations to the McCloud Calculator Team. Well deserved!”

The Rising Stars Awards recognise and identify the sector’s future leaders and focus on organisations and individuals helping develop the industry’s new talent.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 16 November in London.