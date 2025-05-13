Chatham House
|Printable version
Rising tensions resurface Pakistan’s credibility problem– and India’s backfiring policy on Kashmir
EXPERT COMMENT
The Pahalgam terror attack has returned Kashmir to the international agenda. But a history of flawed policy means neither country can claim moral authority on the region.
Tensions between India and Pakistan are fast escalating, following the terrorist attack that killed 26 Indian tourists near Pahalgam in India-administered Kashmir on 22 April – and subsequent military action by India against alleged terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on 7 May. But two stark realities have emerged as hostilities have grown, exposing the limits of each party’s ability to gain leverage over its rival.
The first pertains to Pakistan’s enduring credibility problem created by allegations that the country has historic connections with acts of terrorism abroad, especially in Indian-administered Kashmir. The second relates to India’s frustrated attempts to ‘marginalize’ Pakistan internationally and – as an extension of that policy – to revoke Kashmir’s special status and de-list it as a disputed territory. Both issues have resurfaced as hostilities have gained momentum.
Within hours of the attack, India announced – without evidence – that the gunmen had ‘cross-border’ links to Pakistan and threatened retaliation. India also suspended its water-sharing agreement with Pakistan under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT), downgraded its diplomatic representation in Pakistan, revoked Indian visas for Pakistani nationals, and sealed off all border crossings.
The measures triggered strong condemnation in Pakistan, which angrily rejected India’s allegations of involvement in the terrorist attack. Islamabad announced that it was withdrawing from the 1972 Simla Agreement with India, which committed both parties to the bilateral settlement of all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute.
But in a move that was clearly intended to defuse tension, Pakistan subsequently offered to participate in ‘any neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into the attack at Pahalgam – a proposal that appears to be supported by the United States.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/05/rising-tensions-resurface-pakistans-credibility-problem-and-indias-backfiring-policy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Trump’s Gulf trip will bring fanfare and mega deals – but meaningful regional progress looks uncertain13/05/2025 14:20:00
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE will seek to deepen ties with Washington – but tariffs and oil prices worry Gulf states, as does continuing violence in Gaza.
India–UK free trade agreement signals deepening bilateral relations12/05/2025 10:32:00
But New Delhi’s policy of strategic autonomy – and its brewing conflict with Pakistan – may hamper cooperation in some areas.
Urgent mediation to save the Indus Waters Treaty could be a route to de-escalation between India and Pakistan09/05/2025 12:20:00
Tensions over water have contributed to the outbreak of hostilities, but potential mediation by the World Bank could provide an important chance for engagement.
The credibility of US backing for a DRC–Rwanda peace deal rests on the risk appetite of corporate America08/05/2025 13:10:00
Washington needs to back projects that support local livelihoods and offer security. It must also clarify US regulation to overcome mining operators’ wariness of investing in the Great Lakes region.
Jordan’s ban on the Muslim Brotherhood is no surprise but comes against a dangerous backdrop06/05/2025 15:25:00
The move to undermine the organization’s growing appeal has precedent but is risky amid heightened tensions over Gaza and uncertain US policy.
The future of the Turkish opposition after Imamoglu’s arrest06/05/2025 12:20:00
The implications will depend on how effectively the opposition can channel the energy unleashed by the arrest into political processes and narratives.
Merz and Macron can restart Europe’s Franco–German engine02/05/2025 12:20:00
As Friedrich Merz becomes German chancellor, Emmanuel Macron may finally have found the partner he needs for France and Germany to reshape European leadership.
The UK’s last-minute takeover of British Steel exposes its reactive approach to economic security01/05/2025 13:20:00
The British government needs a more comprehensive and forward-looking defence-industrial strategy to ensure its national security.