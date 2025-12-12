NHS England
|Printable version
Risk associated with adult breathing circuits lacking a patent exhalation route
A national patient safety alert has been issued by the NHS England National Patient Safety team – in collaboration with the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine – about the risk of harm from incorrectly assembled breathing circuits lacking a proper exhalation route for patients receiving invasive or non-invasive ventilatory support.
About this alert
There are reports of patients who have come to harm or been exposed to potential harm because the breathing circuit to which they were connected was incorrectly assembled.
The alert requires organisations caring for patients on invasive and non-invasive breathing circuits to develop local guidance and visual aids for the assembly and connection of breathing circuits, implement training on specific safety checks, and establish clear processes for communicating updates to guidance.
The Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine has published a resource to help with the designing of local guidance and visual aids to support the safe setup of invasive and non-invasive breathing circuits.
All actions must be completed within 6 months.
About national patient safety alerts
This alert has been issued as a national patient safety alert.
The NHS England National Patient Safety team was the first national body to be accredited to issue national patient safety alerts by the National Patient Safety Alerting Committee (NaPSAC), whose responsibilities now come under the National Patient Safety Committee.
All national patient safety alerts are required to meet NaPSAC’s thresholds and standards. These thresholds and standards include working with patients, frontline staff and experts to ensure alerts provide clear, effective actions for safety-critical issues.
The National Patient Safety Committee requires providers to introduce new systems for planning and co-ordinating the actions required by any national patient safety alert across their organisation, with executive oversight.
Failure to take the actions required under any national patient safety alert may lead to the Care Quality Commission taking regulatory action. National patient safety alerts are shared rapidly with healthcare providers via the Central Alerting System (CAS).
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/12/risk-associated-adult-breathing-circuits-lacking-patent-exhalation-route/
Latest News from
NHS England
Risk associated with adult breathing circuits lacking a patent exhalation route11/12/2025 16:15:00
A national patient safety alert has been issued by the NHS England National Patient Safety team – in collaboration with the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine – about the risk of harm from incorrectly assembled breathing circuits lacking a proper exhalation route for patients receiving invasive or non-invasive ventilatory support.
NHS facing ‘worst case scenario’ December amid ‘super flu’ surge11/12/2025 14:05:00
Flu hospitalisations have surged by more than half in just one week, plunging the NHS into a “worst case scenario” situation for December, new figures reveal today.
NHS maternity signal system will spot and stop emerging safety concerns08/12/2025 14:10:00
Mothers and babies in England will receive safer care thanks to the roll out of a first-of-its-kind safety signal system across NHS maternity services.
NHS ready for double whammy of winter flu-demic and strikes04/12/2025 16:25:00
The NHS is facing an unprecedented flu wave this winter with “no peak in sight yet” according to England’s top emergency care doctor.
A&Es under siege from hiccups and ingrowing toenails04/12/2025 14:15:00
Hundreds of thousands of patients attended A&E last winter for everyday niggles such as hiccups and ingrowing nails, according to shocking new NHS data.
‘Life-changing’ AI support helping stroke patients get a second chance03/12/2025 16:05:00
Stroke patients in England are getting life-changing treatment more than an hour earlier thanks to a revolutionary “fast-track” AI tool, a major study has revealed.
Trailblazing scheme to reconnect thousands with HIV treatment01/12/2025 12:12:00
The government has launched a scheme which will see thousands of people benefit from improved HIV testing and treatment under a new action plan.
GPs managed record number of online requests in October27/11/2025 16:20:00
More than 8 million people submitted their GP request online during October 2025, up more than a fifth (21%) on the previous month and up more than two-thirds (68%) on last year.