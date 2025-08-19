Scottish Government
Risk of dying from cancer at lowest on record
11.1% reduction in mortality rates since 2013.
New figures show the risk of dying from cancer for people living in Scotland is at the lowest on record.
Public health Scotland (PHS) statistics show from 2013 to 2022 the risk of dying from cancer in Scotland decreased by 11.1%, from 333.7 per 100,000 in 2013 to 296.8 per 100,000 in 2022. This is the lowest rate in the data published by PHS today that goes back to 1998. In 2022, there were 16,265 deaths from cancer - 8,453 in males, 7,812 in females.
Due to an ageing population and the fact that more people are living with cancer, there has been an overall increase in the total number of cancer deaths since 2013, but a slight decrease from 2021 to 2022. In 2022, more than two-thirds (69%) of all cancer deaths were in people aged seventy and over.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“It is encouraging to see the risk of dying from cancer in Scotland is at a record low. This is down to the hard work of NHS staff, improved treatment options, and people reporting their symptoms at an earlier stage. We are determined to further improve cancer survival, reduce waiting times and provide excellent, equitably accessible care right across Scotland.
“We are taking action to improve the awareness and earlier diagnosis of cancers, including expanding our Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Services and our investment of more than £14 million towards cancer waiting times this year. Reducing health inequalities is a clear ambition for this government. Cutting smoking rates is key to tackling lung cancer incidence in areas of deprivation - our world-leading tobacco control measures are helping us in our goal of a Tobacco-Free Scotland by 2034.”
Background
Cancer mortality in Scotland – Annual update to 2022
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/risk-of-dying-from-cancer-at-lowest-on-record/
